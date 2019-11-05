Take the pledge to vote

'Being a Cop is a Thankless Job': Union Minister Kiren Rijiju's Now-Deleted Tweet on Delhi Police Protests

After deleting his tweet, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju clarified saying that 'it's not a question of supporting any group. Just let's not take the law into our hands'.

News18.com

Updated:November 5, 2019, 1:22 PM IST
'Being a Cop is a Thankless Job': Union Minister Kiren Rijiju's Now-Deleted Tweet on Delhi Police Protests
File photo of Kiren Rijiju.

New Delhi: After cops took out unprecedented protests on Monday over earlier clashes with lawyers, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju in a tweet (that was later deleted) emphatically stated that being a cop is a thankless job.

"Being a cop is a thankless job. But they don't do it for thanks. police officers put their lives on the line every day. They are damned if they do and damaged even if they don't. What gets lost in all the anti-police rhetoric is the family left at home while a policemen serve," the junior minister in Modi's cabinet wrote in a tweet which he deleted soon after.

He later clarified saying that, "it's not a question of supporting any group. Just let's not take the law into our hands."

Meanwhile, thousands of police personnel remain gathered outside the Police Headquarters in protest against the Saturday incident when a parking row led to full-blown clashes between policemen and lawyers outside the Tiz Hazari Court complex.

At least 28 policemen and lawyers are said to have sustained injuries in the clashes.

Then on Monday, a policeman was heckled and assaulted by a group of lawyers outside the district court complex in Delhi's Saket. A video of the policeman on a motorcycle being surrounded and then beaten up by a group of lawyers also went viral on social media.

A similar incident is also said to have taken place outside the Karkadooma court.

