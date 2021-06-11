Being Questioned for His Role in Case of Loot, Ex-Army Commando Admits to Killing Gangster for Money

Six years after notorious gangster Sushil Srivastava and two of his associates were killed inside Hazaribagh Court premises in Jharkhand, the Jammu and Kashmir police have made a breakthrough in the case.

The police apprehended an ex-Army para commando who has, during questioning, confessed to his involvement in the killing of Shrivastava and his two aides, Indian Express reported.

Sources told News18 that the ex-commando, Avtar Singh, was posted with the 4 Para in 2015 and was discharged from the Army in 2016. Singh was first brought to the police station for questioning in connection with another case – of looting of a local shopkeeper. During interrogation, he confessed to is involvement in the killing of Shrivastava and said he had been had been paid by the rival gangster for the killing.

According to sources, Singh was initially apprehended by a police party from R S Pura Police Station on suspicion of his involvement into a recent incident of looting of a local shopkeeper.

The incident had taken place on June 2, 2015, when Srivastava, a murder convict who was lodged in Hazaribagh jail, was brought to the court for another criminal trial. While he as being taken inside the premises, some unidentified assailants opened fired at him as a result of which Srivastava and two of his two aides, died on the spot.

A senior police officer told The Indian Express that Singh was confessing to have carried out two three more killings in Hazaribagh but added that investigations were in progress.

