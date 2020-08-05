Beirut Blast Brings Back Chilling Memories of 2015 MP's Jhabua Explosion

As a massive blast rocked the Lebanese capital- Beirut on Tuesday afternoon, it brought back chilling memories of a similar blast that had ripped the Jhabua town of Madhya Pradesh in 2015 resulting in death of 79 people.

As authorities suspect a seized ship laden with ammonium nitrate behind the fatal explosion in Beirut, it was a similar stockpile of explosives (gelatin rods) which exploded in Jhabua on September 12, 2015.

Initially, it was suspected to be an LPG cylinder explosion in a tea-stall but later it emerged that a house which had stored gelatin rods exploded. The explosion killed 79 people, while hundreds were injured as buildings came down crashing.

The Beirut blast caused a 3.3 magnitude earthquake in the city, and a similar experience was felt by the locals in Jhabua in 2015 who felt the massive tremors which took place at around 8.30 am.

Though much lower in intensity, the Jhabua blast had left the area in death and destruction. Prior to the investigation, the blast was even suspected to be a terrorist activity but later it was found to be explosives stored in a residential area. Trader- Rajendra Kaswa who owned the storehouse was later found to be smuggling these explosives for over three decades. He was pronounced dead by the police in December 2015.