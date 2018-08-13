English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
BEL Ghaziabad Recruitment 2018: 17 Posts, Apply Before 1st September 2018
BEL aims to engage selected candidates on 3 years, 5 years and permanent fixed term basis in its Ghaziabad Unit for customer locations across India. Interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 1st September 2018
BEL Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 17 vacancies for the post of Senior Engineer (Grade 3) and Deputy Engineer (Grade 2) has begun on the official website of the Bharat Electronics Limited, a Government of India Enterprise under the Ministry of Defence, Ghaziabad - bel-india.in.
BEL aims to engage selected candidates on 3 years, 5 years and permanent fixed term basis in its Ghaziabad Unit for customer locations across India. Interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 1st September 2018 by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for BEL Recruitment 2018 for Senior Engineer and Deputy Engineer Posts?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://bel-india.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Recruitment – Advertisement’ under ‘Careers’ on the home page
Step 3 – Click on ‘Application Form’ against ‘Application for the post of Sr.Engineer/ Dy.Engineer for Ghaziabad Unit’
Step 4 – a PDF file will display
Step 5 – Download the application form and take a printout
Step 6 – Fill the form with required details
Step 7 – Click on link ‘Link for online payment of application fee’
Step 8 – Accept the terms and conditions and click on Proceed
Step 9 – Select ‘Senior and Deputy Engineer Posts - Ghaziabad Unit’ from the drop down
Step 10 – Fill the form with required details, make online payment and complete the application process
Step 11 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference
Step 12 – Send the hardcopy of duly filled form, application fee receipt along with other documents at the below mentioned address:
‘Dy. General Manager (HR&A), Bharat Electronics Limited, Sahibabad Industrial Area, Ghaziabad – 201010’
Direct Link of Application form - http://bel-india.in/Documentviews.aspx?fileName=application-format-8818.pdf
Direct Link to make Online Payment - https://www.onlinesbi.com/prelogin/suvidhaparamdisplay.htm
Application Fee:
Unreserved/ OBC Category – Rs.500
BEL Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 17
Sr. Engineer Grade 3 (Comp.Sc) - 2
Sr. Engineer Grade 3 (Comp.Sc / Electronics with CCNA) – 1
Sr. Engineer Grade 3(Electronics) – 1
Dy. Engineer Grade 2 (Electronics) – 6
Dy. Engineer Grade 2 (Comp.Sc) – 5
Dy. Engineer Grade 2 (Comp.Sc / Electronics with CCNA) – 2
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must be BE/ BTech/AMIE from AICTE approved College/Institute or a recognized University.
Applicants must read through the detailed notification to ascertain their eligibility:
Official Advertisement:
http://bel-india.in/Documentviews.aspx?fileName=ncs-se-de-july-18-detailed-advt-8818.pdf
Age Limit:
Sr. Engineer Grade 3 - The age of the applicant must not be more than 27 years as on 1st September 018.
Dy. Engineer Grade 2 (Comp.Sc and Comp.Sc / Electronics with CCNA) - The age of the applicant must not be more than 25 years as on 1st September 018.
Dy. Engineer Grade 2 (Electronics) - The age of the applicant must not be more than 32 years as on 1st September 018.
Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.
Pay Scale:
Sr. Engineer (E-III grade) - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.50,000 – Rs. 1,60,000 along with admissible allowances.
Dy. Engineer (E-II grade) - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs. 40,000 – Rs. 1, 40,000 along with admissible allowances.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Written Examination and an Interview.
Important Dates:
Last date to deposit application fee – 29th August 2018
Last date of submission of hard copy of applications – 1st September 2018
E-mailing of Admit Cards - 20th September 2018
Written Test and Interview date – to be intimated later
