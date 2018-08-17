English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
BEL Recruitment 2018: 147 Engineers Posts, Apply Before 30th August 2018
BEL aims to engage selected candidates on contract basis for a period of 1 year, for various SBUs or CSGs at Bangalore Unit.
Image for representation.(Illustration: Mir Suhail)
Loading...
BEL Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 147 vacancies for the post of Electronics, Mechanical, Electrical, and Computer Science Engineers has begun on the official website of the BEL Recruitment 2018, India’s premier Navaratna Defence Electronics Company - bel-india.in.
BEL aims to engage selected candidates on contract basis for a period of 1 year, for various SBUs or CSGs at Bangalore Unit. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 30th August 2018 by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for BEL Recruitment 2018 for Engineers Posts?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://bel-india.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Recruitment – Advertisements’ under ‘Careers’ on the home page
Step 3 – Click on Apply’ against post ‘Requirement for the post of Contract Engineers (Electronics / Mechanical / Electrical & Computer Science) for various SBUs / CSGs of Bangalore Complex’
Step 4 – Fill the application form with required details and click on Submit
Step 5 – Download the page and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://bghr-recruitment.com/Default.aspx?recid=196
BEL Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 147
Electronics – 81
Mechanical – 50
Electrical – 3
Computer science - 13
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must possess 1st class in BE/ BTech in Electronics/ Electronics & Communication/ Communication/ Electronics & Telecommunication/ Telecommunication, Mechanical, Electrical, Electrical & Electronics and Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Information Science from a recognized University or Institution.
Applicants must read the detailed advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and post qualification experience before applying:
Official Advertisement:
http://bghr-recruitment.com/images/Aug2018/201808100126-Web-Ad%20CE%202018%20BGNS%20-%20advertisement.pdf
Age Limit:
The age of the applicant should not be more than 25 years as on 1st September 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.23,000.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written test followed by an Interview and the final list of selected candidates will be announced on the official website.
Also Watch
BEL aims to engage selected candidates on contract basis for a period of 1 year, for various SBUs or CSGs at Bangalore Unit. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 30th August 2018 by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for BEL Recruitment 2018 for Engineers Posts?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://bel-india.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Recruitment – Advertisements’ under ‘Careers’ on the home page
Step 3 – Click on Apply’ against post ‘Requirement for the post of Contract Engineers (Electronics / Mechanical / Electrical & Computer Science) for various SBUs / CSGs of Bangalore Complex’
Step 4 – Fill the application form with required details and click on Submit
Step 5 – Download the page and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://bghr-recruitment.com/Default.aspx?recid=196
BEL Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 147
Electronics – 81
Mechanical – 50
Electrical – 3
Computer science - 13
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must possess 1st class in BE/ BTech in Electronics/ Electronics & Communication/ Communication/ Electronics & Telecommunication/ Telecommunication, Mechanical, Electrical, Electrical & Electronics and Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Information Science from a recognized University or Institution.
Applicants must read the detailed advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and post qualification experience before applying:
Official Advertisement:
http://bghr-recruitment.com/images/Aug2018/201808100126-Web-Ad%20CE%202018%20BGNS%20-%20advertisement.pdf
Age Limit:
The age of the applicant should not be more than 25 years as on 1st September 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.23,000.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written test followed by an Interview and the final list of selected candidates will be announced on the official website.
Also Watch
-
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Life And Times of Former PM
-
Thursday 16 August , 2018
Kerala Floods: Rains Wreck Havoc In The State
-
Thursday 16 August , 2018
Indian Politics Loses Its Poetry: First BJP Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee Passes Away
-
Thursday 16 August , 2018
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Life And Times of Former PM
-
Thursday 16 August , 2018
Statesman Vajpayee Changed The Way World Looked At India
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Life And Times of Former PM
Thursday 16 August , 2018 Kerala Floods: Rains Wreck Havoc In The State
Thursday 16 August , 2018 Indian Politics Loses Its Poetry: First BJP Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee Passes Away
Thursday 16 August , 2018 Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Life And Times of Former PM
Thursday 16 August , 2018 Statesman Vajpayee Changed The Way World Looked At India
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- A Biopic on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan? Why Not, Says the Actor
- Bhagyashree’s Son Abhimanyu Dasani Can’t Feel Any Pain in Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota Trailer
- Atletico Madrid Come Back to Beat Julen Lopetegui's Real Madrid in Super Cup
- Satyameva Jayate Review: John Takes on Manoj Bajpayee & Loses in This Predictable Cop Drama
- This Video of ITBP Jawans Carrying a Pregnant Woman for 5 Kms is Winning The Internet
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...