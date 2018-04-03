English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BEL Recruitment 2018: 4 Contract Engineer Posts, Apply Before April 25
State-run Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) aims to recruit the selected candidates for its Kotdwara, Uttarakhand Unit.
Screen grab of the official website of the Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL).
BEL Recruitment 2018 to fill 4 vacancies for the post of Contract Engineer has begun on the official website of Bharat Electronics Limited - bel-india.com.
BEL aims to recruit the selected candidates for its Kotdwara, Uttarakhand Unit. Interested and eligible candidates can follow the instructions below and must apply for the post on or before 25th April 2018.
How to Apply:
Step 1: Visit the official website - http://www.bel-india.com/
Step 2: Under Careers section, click on 'Recruitment Advertisement'
Step 3: Click on 'Application Form – Click Here' under the notification that reads, 'Application for the post of Contract Engineer – Kotdwara Unit'
Step 4: Download the application form, fill the requisite details, affix photograph and email the scanned copy of the duly filled Application form to reckot@bel.co.in.
Step 5: Hard Copy of the same needs to be forwarded by post to
'The Manager (HR), Bharat Electronics Limited, Kotdwara, Pauri Garwhal, Uttarakhand – 246149'
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must possess BE/ B Tech degree from any recognized University or AICTE approved institution with First class for GEN/OBC and Pass Class for SC/ST/PWD candidates.
For more information, applicants must read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility as given below:
http://bel-india.com/DocumentViews.aspx?fileName=job_description_contract_engineers.pdf
Age Limit:
The upper age-limit of the applicant must be 26 years as on 1st January 2018.
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a consolidated pay of Rs 30,000 per month.
Experience:
The applicant must have minimum of 1 year of experience in Java programming, Web portal design and development using Java, Knowledge of VoIP and SIP Protocol, Knowledge of Networking and Knowledge of Linux Platform.
Selection Process:
The shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of written test or interview. Date of the written test or interview will be intimated by e-mail.
