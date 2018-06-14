GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
BEL Recruitment 2018: 480 Contract Engineer Posts, Apply Before 23rd June 2018

BEL Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 480 vacancies for the post of Contract Engineer has begun on the official website.

Contributor Content

Updated:June 14, 2018, 2:50 PM IST
(Illustration: Mir Suhail)
BEL Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 480 vacancies for the post of Contract Engineer has begun on the official website of Bharat Electronics Limited -  bel-india.in.

BEL aims to recruit candidates on Contract basis for FLC of EVM & VVPAT projects for Elections of 2019 (Lok Sabha/ State Assembly) for a period of 1 year in Marketing and Customer Support Division of Export Manufacturing SBU at 8 centers across India. BEL is arranging Walk-in Interviews on 8th July 2018, 8:30 AM. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 23rd June 2018 by following the instructions given below:

How to apply for BEL Recruitment 2018 for Contract Engineer Posts?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://bel-india.in

Step 2 – Click on ‘Recruitment Advertisements ' under ‘Careers’ on the home page

Step 3 – Click on link ‘Apply online’ under ‘Selection of 480 Contract Engineer for a period of 1 year @ 8 centers across India’

Step 4 – Fill the application form with required information and complete the application process

Step 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future reference

Step 6 – Applicants need to bring the copy of application form along with other required documents at the time of Interview which will be updated on the official website

Direct Link - http://bghr-recruitment.com/ApplForm_CON.aspx?pid=184

BEL Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:

Total Posts: 480

Electronics - 60

Mechanical - 60

Electrical – 60

Instrumentation - 120

Information Technology - 180

Eligibility Criteria:

The applicant must be BE/ BTech from an AICTE recognized University/ Institution.

Applicants must read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying.

http://bel-india.in/DocumentViews.aspx?fileName=advertisement-for-contract-engineer-480-posts-m-cs-division-em-sbu.pdf

Age Limit:

The age of the applicant should not be more than 26 years as on 1st June 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the official advertisement above.

Pay Scale:

The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.23,000.

Selection Process:

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Written Test and an Interview.

 

