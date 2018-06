BEL Recruitment 2018: 86 Deputy Engineer Posts, Apply Before 11th July 2018

BEL Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 86 vacancies for the post of Deputy Engineer has begun on the official website of Bharat Electronics Limited - bel-india.in. BEL aims to recruit candidates for its Export Manufacturing SBU of Bangalore Complex and Panchkula Unit for a tenure of 1 year for Electronic and Mechanical Engineer discipline.Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 11th July 2018 by following the instructions given below:Visit the official website - http://bel-india.in Click on ‘Recruitment – Advertisement’ under ‘Careers’ on the home pageClick on link ‘Apply Online’ under Post ‘Selection of Dy. Engineer (Fixed Tenure – 1 year) for the discipline of Electronic and Mechanical Engineer (Bangalore and Panchkula Unit)’Register yourself firstLogin with required credentialsFill the form with required information, make online payment and complete the application processDownload the confirmation page and take a print out for future referenceDirect Link for Registration - http://jobapply.in/bel2018de/Registration.aspx Direct Link for Login - h ttp://jobapply.in/bel2018de/login.aspx Unreserved/ OBC Category – Rs.500SC/ ST/ PWD/ Ex-Servicemen Category (WB) - NILTotal Posts: 86Bangalore: 35Unreserved – 19OBC – 9SC – 5ST – 2Panchkula: 51Unreserved – 30OBC – 11SC – 7ST – 3The applicant must be BE/ BTech Engineering Graduate from AICTE approved Colleges in Electronics / Electronics and Communication/ Electronics & Telecommunication/ Communication/ Telecommunication/ Mechanical Engineering with first class along with minimum 1 year of industrial experience Post qualification.Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:The age of the applicants must not be more than 26 years as on 1st June 2018. Age relaxation will be given as per the norms given in above advertisement.The selected candidates will be eligible to receive Rs.40,000 – Rs.1,40,000 per monthThe selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Written Test and an Interview.Closing date for online application – 11th July 2018Date of Written Test – 19th August 2018BangaloreDelhiMumbaiKolkataGuwahati