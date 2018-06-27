English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
BEL Recruitment 2018: 86 Deputy Engineer Posts, Apply Before 11th July 2018
BEL aims to recruit candidates for its Export Manufacturing SBU of Bangalore Complex and Panchkula Unit for a tenure of 1 year for Electronic and Mechanical Engineer discipline.
(Illustration: Mir Suhail)
BEL Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 86 vacancies for the post of Deputy Engineer has begun on the official website of Bharat Electronics Limited - bel-india.in.
BEL aims to recruit candidates for its Export Manufacturing SBU of Bangalore Complex and Panchkula Unit for a tenure of 1 year for Electronic and Mechanical Engineer discipline.
Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 11th July 2018 by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for BEL Recruitment 2018 for Deputy Engineer Posts?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://bel-india.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Recruitment – Advertisement’ under ‘Careers’ on the home page
Step 3 – Click on link ‘Apply Online’ under Post ‘Selection of Dy. Engineer (Fixed Tenure – 1 year) for the discipline of Electronic and Mechanical Engineer (Bangalore and Panchkula Unit)’
Step 4 – Register yourself first
Step 5 – Login with required credentials
Step 6 – Fill the form with required information, make online payment and complete the application process
Step 7 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future reference
Direct Link for Registration - http://jobapply.in/bel2018de/Registration.aspx
Direct Link for Login - http://jobapply.in/bel2018de/login.aspx
Application Fee:
Unreserved/ OBC Category – Rs.500
SC/ ST/ PWD/ Ex-Servicemen Category (WB) - NIL
BEL Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 86
Bangalore: 35
Unreserved – 19
OBC – 9
SC – 5
ST – 2
Panchkula: 51
Unreserved – 30
OBC – 11
SC – 7
ST – 3
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must be BE/ BTech Engineering Graduate from AICTE approved Colleges in Electronics / Electronics and Communication/ Electronics & Telecommunication/ Communication/ Telecommunication/ Mechanical Engineering with first class along with minimum 1 year of industrial experience Post qualification.
Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:
http://bel-india.in/DocumentViews.aspx?fileName=86_posts%20of%20DE%20_Fixed_Tenure_%20advertisement_for_EM_SBU.pdf
Age Limit:
The age of the applicants must not be more than 26 years as on 1st June 2018. Age relaxation will be given as per the norms given in above advertisement.
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be eligible to receive Rs.40,000 – Rs.1,40,000 per month
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Written Test and an Interview.
Important Dates:
Closing date for online application – 11th July 2018
Date of Written Test – 19th August 2018
Centers for Written Test:
Bangalore
Delhi
Mumbai
Kolkata
Guwahati
