BEL Recruitment 2018: Deputy Engineer Posts at Hyderabad, Apply before 10th May 2018
Interested and eligible candidates for BEL Recruitment 2018 must apply for the post on or before 10th May 2018.
Screen grab of the official website of BEL.
BEL Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 6 vacancies for the post of Deputy Engineer in Grade E-II has begun on the official website of Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) - bel-india.in. BEL aims to recruit candidates on a short term basis for a period of 5 Years. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 10th May 2018 by following the instructions given below:
How to apply Bharat Electronics Limited 2018 for Deputy Engineer?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://bel-india.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Careers’ tab given at the top of the homepage
Step 3 – Click on Recruitment – Advertisement under Careers
Step 4 – Click on ‘Application form’ under ‘Recruitment of Deputy Engineer in E II grade on short term basis for period of 5 Years for BEL Hyderabad Unit’
Step 5 – Download the application form
Step 6 – Fill in the application form with required information
Step 7 – Send the hard copy of the duly filled and signed form along with other documents to below mentioned address:
Sr. Dy General Manager (HR), Bharat Electronics Limited, I.E.Nacharam, Hyderabad – 500076
Direct Link - http://bel-india.in/CareersGridbind.aspx?MId=29&LId=1&subject=1&link=0&issnno=1&name=Recruitment%20-%20Advertisements
Application Fee:
Unreserved/ OBC Category – Rs.500
SC/ ST/ PWD Category – NIL
Bharat Electronics Limited Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Deputy Engineer in E-II Grade – 6 (Tentative)
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must be B.E / B.Tech in Electronics & Communications Engineering from any AICTE approved institution with 1st Class for General & OBC candidates and Pass for SC/ST/PWD candidates.
Age Limit:
The maximum age of the applicant should not be more than 27 years as on 31st March 2018. Age relaxation for other categories will be as per the norms of the Government Directives.
Pay Scale:
Deputy Engineer in E-II Grade – Rs. 40,000 – Rs.1,40,000
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be on the basis of Written Test and an Interview.
Interested candidates can read through the official advertisement at the url mentioned below:
http://bel-india.in/DocumentViews.aspx?fileName=01_DE_ON_STB_WEB_AD.pdf
