1-min read

BEL Recruitment 2018 for SBC Vishakapatnam, Apply before 1st June 2018

BEL India aims to hire Ex-Navy personnel on Fixed Tenure basis for a period of 5 years for SBC Vishakapatnam. The candidates will be selected on the basis of Written Test and an Interview.

Contributor Content

Updated:May 10, 2018, 2:19 PM IST
BEL Recruitment 2018 for SBC Vishakapatnam, Apply before 1st June 2018
(screengrab)
BEL Recruitment 2018 application process for the post of Managers and Senior Assistant Engineers has begun on the official website of Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) - bel-india.in.

BEL India aims to hire Ex-Navy personnel on Fixed Tenure basis for a period of 5 years for SBC Vishakapatnam. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 1st June 2018 by following the instructions given below:

How to apply for BEL Recruitment 2018 for Manager and Senior Assistant Engineer?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://bel-india.in/
Step 2 – Click on 'Recruitment Advertisement' under 'Careers' on the top of home page

Step 3 – Click on the link against the advertisement 'Requirement for the Post of Manager (E-V) & Senior Assistant Engineer(E-I) on a short-term basis for 5 years for SBC Vishakapatnam for NS(S&CS) SBU'

Step 4 – Download the Application form for respective posts

Step 5 – Take a print out of the application form

Step 6 – Fill the application form and send it to below the mentioned address:

Sr.DGM (HR), Naval Systems SBU, Bharat Electronics Ltd, Jalahalli post, Bangalore - 560 013

Direct Link -

http://bel-india.in/CareersGridbind.aspx?MId=29&LId=1&subject=1&link=0&issnno=1&name=Recruitment%20-%20Advertisements

Application Fee:

Unreserved/ OBC Category - Rs.500

Eligibility Criteria:

Manager E-V (Fixed Tenure) - The applicant must be 1st Class in BE / BTech or Equivalent in Electronics / Electronics & Communication/ Electronics & Telecommunication/ Communication / Telecommunication.

Sr. Assistant. Engineer E–I (Fixed Tenure) - The applicant must be having 3 years Diploma in Engineering or equivalent in Electronics& Communication/ Electronics / Telecommunication/ Electronics & Telecommunication/Electrical/Electrical& Electronics.

Official Advertisement:

http://bel-india.in/DocumentViews.aspx?fileName=Click-here-to-view-Detailed-Advertisement.pdf

Age Limit:

Manager E-V(Fixed Tenure) - The age of the applicant should not more than 45 years as on 30th April 2018.

Sr. Assistant. Engineer E–I(Fixed Tenure) - The age of the applicant should not more than 50 years as on 30th April 2018.

Age relaxation rules applicable as given in the official advertisement above.

Pay Scale:

Manager E-V (Fixed Tenure) - Rs. 70,000 - Rs.2,00,000 per month

Sr. Assistant. Engineer E–I (Fixed Tenure) - Rs.30,000 - Rs.1,20,000 per month

Selection Process:

The candidates will be selected on the basis of Written Test and an Interview.

Read full article
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

