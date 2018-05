BEL Recruitment 2018 for SBC Vishakapatnam, Apply before 1st June 2018

BEL Recruitment 2018 application process for the post of Managers and Senior Assistant Engineers has begun on the official website of Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) - bel-india.in BEL India aims to hire Ex-Navy personnel on Fixed Tenure basis for a period of 5 years for SBC Vishakapatnam. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 1st June 2018 by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://bel-india.in/ Step 2 – Click on 'Recruitment Advertisement' under 'Careers' on the top of home pageStep 3 – Click on the link against the advertisement 'Requirement for the Post of Manager (E-V) & Senior Assistant Engineer(E-I) on a short-term basis for 5 years for SBC Vishakapatnam for NS(S&CS) SBU'Step 4 – Download the Application form for respective postsStep 5 – Take a print out of the application formStep 6 – Fill the application form and send it to below the mentioned address:Sr.DGM (HR), Naval Systems SBU, Bharat Electronics Ltd, Jalahalli post, Bangalore - 560 013Unreserved/ OBC Category - Rs.500- The applicant must be 1st Class in BE / BTech or Equivalent in Electronics / Electronics & Communication/ Electronics & Telecommunication/ Communication / Telecommunication.- The applicant must be having 3 years Diploma in Engineering or equivalent in Electronics& Communication/ Electronics / Telecommunication/ Electronics & Telecommunication/Electrical/Electrical& Electronics.Manager E-V(Fixed Tenure) - The age of the applicant should not more than 45 years as on 30th April 2018.Sr. Assistant. Engineer E–I(Fixed Tenure) - The age of the applicant should not more than 50 years as on 30th April 2018.Age relaxation rules applicable as given in the official advertisement above.Manager E-V (Fixed Tenure) - Rs. 70,000 - Rs.2,00,000 per monthSr. Assistant. Engineer E–I (Fixed Tenure) - Rs.30,000 - Rs.1,20,000 per monthThe candidates will be selected on the basis of Written Test and an Interview.