BEL Recruitment 2018 for SBC Vishakapatnam, Apply before 1st June 2018
BEL India aims to hire Ex-Navy personnel on Fixed Tenure basis for a period of 5 years for SBC Vishakapatnam. The candidates will be selected on the basis of Written Test and an Interview.
BEL Recruitment 2018 application process for the post of Managers and Senior Assistant Engineers has begun on the official website of Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) - bel-india.in.
BEL India aims to hire Ex-Navy personnel on Fixed Tenure basis for a period of 5 years for SBC Vishakapatnam. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 1st June 2018 by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for BEL Recruitment 2018 for Manager and Senior Assistant Engineer?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://bel-india.in/
Step 2 – Click on 'Recruitment Advertisement' under 'Careers' on the top of home page
Step 3 – Click on the link against the advertisement 'Requirement for the Post of Manager (E-V) & Senior Assistant Engineer(E-I) on a short-term basis for 5 years for SBC Vishakapatnam for NS(S&CS) SBU'
Step 4 – Download the Application form for respective posts
Step 5 – Take a print out of the application form
Step 6 – Fill the application form and send it to below the mentioned address:
Sr.DGM (HR), Naval Systems SBU, Bharat Electronics Ltd, Jalahalli post, Bangalore - 560 013
Direct Link -
http://bel-india.in/CareersGridbind.aspx?MId=29&LId=1&subject=1&link=0&issnno=1&name=Recruitment%20-%20Advertisements
Application Fee:
Unreserved/ OBC Category - Rs.500
Eligibility Criteria:
Manager E-V (Fixed Tenure) - The applicant must be 1st Class in BE / BTech or Equivalent in Electronics / Electronics & Communication/ Electronics & Telecommunication/ Communication / Telecommunication.
Sr. Assistant. Engineer E–I (Fixed Tenure) - The applicant must be having 3 years Diploma in Engineering or equivalent in Electronics& Communication/ Electronics / Telecommunication/ Electronics & Telecommunication/Electrical/Electrical& Electronics.
Official Advertisement:
http://bel-india.in/DocumentViews.aspx?fileName=Click-here-to-view-Detailed-Advertisement.pdf
Age Limit:
Manager E-V(Fixed Tenure) - The age of the applicant should not more than 45 years as on 30th April 2018.
Sr. Assistant. Engineer E–I(Fixed Tenure) - The age of the applicant should not more than 50 years as on 30th April 2018.
Age relaxation rules applicable as given in the official advertisement above.
Pay Scale:
Manager E-V (Fixed Tenure) - Rs. 70,000 - Rs.2,00,000 per month
Sr. Assistant. Engineer E–I (Fixed Tenure) - Rs.30,000 - Rs.1,20,000 per month
Selection Process:
The candidates will be selected on the basis of Written Test and an Interview.
