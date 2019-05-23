English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Belgaum Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Belgavi): Counting of Votes Begins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Belgaum (ಬೆಳಗಾವಿ) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
2. Belgaum is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in North Karnataka region of Karnataka in South India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 9.74% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 7.03%. The estimated literacy level of Belgaum is 74.92%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Angadi Suresh Channabasappa of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 75,860 votes which was 7.03% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 51.40% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 15 contestants in 2014.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 68.25% and in 2009, the constituency registered 54.84% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Belgaum was: Angadi Suresh Channabasappa (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,07,485 men, 7,73,259 women and 151 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Belgaum Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Belgaum is: 15.8573 74.5069
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: बेलगाम, कर्नाटक (Hindi); বেলগাম, কর্ণাটক (Bengali); बेळगाव, कर्नाटक (Marathi); બેલ્ગામ, કર્ણાટક (Gujarati); பெல்காம், கர்நாடகா (Tamil); బెల్గావ్, కర్నాటక (Telugu); ಬೆಳಗಾವಿ, ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ (Kannada); ബെൽഗം, കർണാടക (Malayalam).
live
Status
party name
candidate name
BJP
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
BJP
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
LEADING
Belgaum Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
IND
--
--
Vishwanath Raghunath Buwaji
IND
--
--
Vinayak Balkrishna More
IND
--
--
Shivaraj Narayan Patil
IND
--
--
Shrikant Balkrishna Kadam
IND
--
--
Shankar Punnappa Chaugale
IND
--
--
Shubham Vikrant Shelke
IND
--
--
Vinayak Gopal Gunjatkar
IND
--
--
Vijay Laxman Patil
IND
--
--
Laxmanrao Somanna Melge
IND
--
--
Laxman Bhimarao Dalavi
IND
--
--
Laxmi Sunil Mutagekar
RPI(A)
--
--
Dilshad Sikandar Tahashildar
IND
--
--
Vijay Krishna Madar
IND
--
--
Ratod Shankar Pandappa
UPP
--
--
Manjunath H Rajappanavar
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Sandip Vasanth Lad
IND
--
--
Anil Baban Hegade
IND
--
--
Ashutosh S Kambale
IND
--
--
Uday Kundargi
IND
--
--
Anand Ramesh Patil
IND
--
--
Sanjay Shivappa Kamble
IND
--
--
Suresh Basappa Maralingannavar
IND
--
--
Sachin Shantaram Kelavekar
IND
--
--
Sachin Manohar Nikam
IND
--
--
Sunil Guddakayu
IND
--
--
Sunil Vittal Dasar
IND
--
--
Suresh Khemana Rajukar
IND
--
--
Ramchandra Dattoba Patil
IND
--
--
Ramchandra Krishna Gaonkar
IND
--
--
Chetakkumar Yallappa Kamble
IND
--
--
Gopal Balawantrao Desai
IND
--
--
Dhananjay Rajaram Patil
BSP
--
--
Badroddin Kamdod
IND
--
--
Niteen Dhondiba Anandache
IND
--
--
Nagesh Subhash Bobate
IND
--
--
Ganesh M Daddikar
IND
--
--
Gajanan Amrut Tokanekar
IND
--
--
Onkarsingh Bhatia
IND
--
--
Uday Tukaram Naik
IND
--
--
Kallappa Krushna Kowadkar
IND
--
--
Kavita Deepak Kole
IND
--
--
Krishnakant Kamanna Birje
IND
--
--
Nilkanth Mahadev Patil
IND
--
--
Nanda Maruti Kodachwadkar
IND
--
--
Megharaj Shivagoudappa Khanagoudar
IND
--
--
Maruti Siddappa Chougule
IND
--
--
Ranjit Kallappa Patil
IND
--
--
Raju Changappa Divatagi
IND
--
--
Rajendra Yallappa Patil
INC
--
--
Dr.Sadhunavar
IND
--
--
Mahadev Maruti Manganakar
IND
--
--
Pranam Prakash Patil
IND
--
--
Prakash Balappa Nesarkar
IND
--
--
Prabhakar Bhujang Patil
IND
--
--
Pandurang Mallappa Pattan
IND
--
--
Buland Deepak Dalvi
BJP
--
--
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
