Belgaum Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Belgavi): Counting of Votes Begins

live Status party name candidate name BJP Angadi Suresh Channabasappa BJP Angadi Suresh Channabasappa LEADING

Belgaum Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME IND -- -- Vishwanath Raghunath Buwaji IND -- -- Vinayak Balkrishna More IND -- -- Shivaraj Narayan Patil IND -- -- Shrikant Balkrishna Kadam IND -- -- Shankar Punnappa Chaugale IND -- -- Shubham Vikrant Shelke IND -- -- Vinayak Gopal Gunjatkar IND -- -- Vijay Laxman Patil IND -- -- Laxmanrao Somanna Melge IND -- -- Laxman Bhimarao Dalavi IND -- -- Laxmi Sunil Mutagekar RPI(A) -- -- Dilshad Sikandar Tahashildar IND -- -- Vijay Krishna Madar IND -- -- Ratod Shankar Pandappa UPP -- -- Manjunath H Rajappanavar NOTA -- -- Nota IND -- -- Sandip Vasanth Lad IND -- -- Anil Baban Hegade IND -- -- Ashutosh S Kambale IND -- -- Uday Kundargi IND -- -- Anand Ramesh Patil IND -- -- Sanjay Shivappa Kamble IND -- -- Suresh Basappa Maralingannavar IND -- -- Sachin Shantaram Kelavekar IND -- -- Sachin Manohar Nikam IND -- -- Sunil Guddakayu IND -- -- Sunil Vittal Dasar IND -- -- Suresh Khemana Rajukar IND -- -- Ramchandra Dattoba Patil IND -- -- Ramchandra Krishna Gaonkar IND -- -- Chetakkumar Yallappa Kamble IND -- -- Gopal Balawantrao Desai IND -- -- Dhananjay Rajaram Patil BSP -- -- Badroddin Kamdod IND -- -- Niteen Dhondiba Anandache IND -- -- Nagesh Subhash Bobate IND -- -- Ganesh M Daddikar IND -- -- Gajanan Amrut Tokanekar IND -- -- Onkarsingh Bhatia IND -- -- Uday Tukaram Naik IND -- -- Kallappa Krushna Kowadkar IND -- -- Kavita Deepak Kole IND -- -- Krishnakant Kamanna Birje IND -- -- Nilkanth Mahadev Patil IND -- -- Nanda Maruti Kodachwadkar IND -- -- Megharaj Shivagoudappa Khanagoudar IND -- -- Maruti Siddappa Chougule IND -- -- Ranjit Kallappa Patil IND -- -- Raju Changappa Divatagi IND -- -- Rajendra Yallappa Patil INC -- -- Dr.Sadhunavar IND -- -- Mahadev Maruti Manganakar IND -- -- Pranam Prakash Patil IND -- -- Prakash Balappa Nesarkar IND -- -- Prabhakar Bhujang Patil IND -- -- Pandurang Mallappa Pattan IND -- -- Buland Deepak Dalvi BJP -- -- Angadi Suresh Channabasappa Leading

Belgaum is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in North Karnataka region of Karnataka in South India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 9.74% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 7.03%. The estimated literacy level of Belgaum is 74.92%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Angadi Suresh Channabasappa of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 75,860 votes which was 7.03% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 51.40% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 15 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Angadi Suresh Channabasappa of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,18,687 votes which was 15.70% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 50.85% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 10 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 68.25% and in 2009, the constituency registered 54.84% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Belgaum was: Angadi Suresh Channabasappa (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,07,485 men, 7,73,259 women and 151 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Belgaum is: 15.8573 74.5069Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: बेलगाम, कर्नाटक (Hindi); বেলগাম, কর্ণাটক (Bengali); बेळगाव, कर्नाटक (Marathi); બેલ્ગામ, કર્ણાટક (Gujarati); பெல்காம், கர்நாடகா (Tamil); బెల్గావ్, కర్నాటక (Telugu); ಬೆಳಗಾವಿ, ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ (Kannada); ബെൽഗം, കർണാടക (Malayalam)