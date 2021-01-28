Belgian Malinois, Dog Breed that Helped Kill Osama Bin Laden, to be Part of Indian Army

Belgian Malinois, the dog breed that helped the US Navy Seal team in tracking and killing former Al Qaeda chief Osama Bin Laden, is likely to be part of the Indian Army soon.

The Print, quoting sources in the defence and security establishment, reported that some Army units already have these dogs, and a formal decision is now being taken to ensure more units get these canine soldiers in an institutionalised manner.

The canines will be reportedly used for urban warfare, especially in military operations that require rooms in buildings to be recced or searches to be carried out in jungles or orchards.

Sources said the Belgian Malinois are being trained to carry out surveillance of rooms through head-mounted cameras and for scouting in the jungles, The Print reported.

The K9 unit of the ITBP, which patrols high-altitude regions, already has Belgian Malinois in its team. The Maharashtra police, too, has written to the department concerned and the Director-General of Police (DGP) to acquire the Belgian Malinois for Naxal-hit areas.