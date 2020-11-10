Belhar Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Belhar (बेलहर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Bhagalpur region and Banka district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Banka. Belhar is part of 27. Banka Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 13.95%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 58.17%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,99,582 eligible electors, of which 1,59,058 were male, 1,40,272 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,89,906 eligible electors, of which 1,54,526 were male, 1,35,376 female and 4 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,47,681 eligible electors, of which 1,32,457 were male, 1,15,224 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Belhar in 2015 was 172. In 2010, there were 106.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Giridhari Yadav of JDU won in this seat by defeating Manoj Yadav of BJP by a margin of 16,191 votes which was 10.26% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 44.59% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Giridhari Yadav of JDU won in this seat defeating Ramdeo Yadav of RJD by a margin of 7,616 votes which was 6.33% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 28.07% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, JDU got the most votes in 163. Belhar Assembly segment of Banka Lok Sabha constituency. JDU's Giridhari Yadav won the Banka Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, RJD got the most votes this Assembly segment and RJD won the Banka Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 16 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 11 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Belhar are: Jitendra Kumar (RLSP), Divya Prakash (RJD), Mina Devi (LJP), Mewa Lal Choudhary (JDU), Anita Devi (JVKP), Arbind Kumar Singh (BSLP), Karmvir Kumar Bharti (JAPL), Pramod Kumar Singh (BLCP), Ranjit Ram (SUCI), Raj Kumar Das (BMP), Rinku Kumar (RMSP), Sushant Kumar (RJJP), Om Prakash Rajak (IND), Kanhaiya Lal Mishra (IND), Jay Ram Singh (IND), Deji Devi (IND), Dharmvir Kumar Paswan (IND), Balram Choudhary (IND), Ravi Ranjan Kumar Suraj (IND), Rajesh Kumar Mishra (IND), Rajesh Kumar Singh (IND), Rahul Kumar Sourav (IND), Sanjay Kumar Singh (IND), Sarvesh Kumar (IND), Sunil Kumar Bind (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 59.65%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 54.52%, while it was 48.59% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 329 polling stations in 163. Belhar constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 303. In 2010 there were 279 polling stations.

Extent:

163. Belhar constituency comprises of the following areas of Banka district of Bihar: Community Development Blocks Fullidumar, Belhar and Chandan. It shares an inter-state border with Banka.

Belhar seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has Jharkhand adjoining seats: Jharkhand.

The total area covered by Belhar is 866.13 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Belhar is: 24°50'07.8"N 86°39'36.7"E.

