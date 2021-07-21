Belief in Future of Porn Live-streaming, Raj Kundra Planned to Make Biz as 'Big as Bollywood' | Top Points

Incriminating electronic evidence accessed by the Mumbai Police hints that business tycoon Raj Kundra believed that streaming of adult content was the future.

A report filed by the police also claimed that Raj Kundra planned to make his porn business as big as Bollywood, ETimes reported.

The revelation of Raj Kundra’s involvement in the streaming of pornographic videos through an app called “Hotshots" took social media by storm and led to his arrest along with 11 of his accomplices on Monday night. He was produced before the 37th metropolitan magistrate on Tuesday and remanded in custody till July 23.

The police described Mr. Kundra as a “key conspirator" in the case and said it had sufficient evidence against him while also clarifying that investigations have revealed no active role of Shilpa Shetty.

While the investigation into the matter is still underway, a series of reports by ETimes have revealed that Raj Kundra wanted some bold content to be pulled out from the platform after a government directive to ban explicit content was issued but also doubted if the bold content of Alt Balaji will be pulled down by the establishment.

Meanwhile, reports are also rife that the Mumbai crime branch has come across a bank transfer into Kundra’s account made by the Hotshot mobile app. The last transaction between the two accounts is as of January 2021, a month before a case was filed against Kundra, and the arrest of the actress who is now found to have been operating the mobile app account took place.

The incident came to the fore when a case was registered against the tycoon on February 4 after a woman approached the police and complained about being forced to do a porn film after being promised an acting job, a police officer told PTI.

In another case, a model and actor who was approached by Raj Kundra for a ‘nude audition’ have demanded a strict investigation against her culprits. The actor alleged that Umesh Kamat, who she said is the 45-year-old businessman’s personal assistant, had contacted her for an acting role in a web series.

The model added that Kamat asked her to undress during the audition, saying he would “make her successful".

Talking to ETimes, the Police said that the app has now been removed from the mobile platform as against Kundra’s claim that he had sold ‘Hotshots’ for $25,000 in 2019.

