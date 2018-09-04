English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Believe it or Not! Three-Time Fugitive MLA from Madhya Pradesh Finally 'Arrested’ After 20 Years
BJP’s Shankarlal Tiwari was among 20 leaders who were accused of barging into police station and vandalising it in 1997.
File photo of BJP MLA Shankarlal Tiwari.
Loading...
Satna: He is an MLA in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly but has been on the run for the past 20 years. The police finally managed to ‘arrest’ BJP’s Shankarlal Tiwari on Tuesday and he was given bail within a few hours.
In the last 20 years, Tiwari, the MLA from Satna seat, managed to be elected thrice to the Assembly.
Tiwari was among 20 leaders who were accused of barging into police station and vandalising it in 1997. A Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court had pronounced Tiwari and others as wanted and issued arrest warrants against all of them.
In the year 1997, Tiwari and 27 others allegedly entered the city Kotwali, vandalized property and thrashed several policemen. Eight of them were given clean chit by the court, while Tiwari and 19 others were declared fugitive.
Tiwari is among the BJP leaders in the state with strong grassroots connect. He has been active in politics since student days and was elected to the Assembly first time in 2003. He is one the party’s strongest leaders in MP’s Vindhya region.
In the last 20 years, Tiwari, the MLA from Satna seat, managed to be elected thrice to the Assembly.
Tiwari was among 20 leaders who were accused of barging into police station and vandalising it in 1997. A Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court had pronounced Tiwari and others as wanted and issued arrest warrants against all of them.
In the year 1997, Tiwari and 27 others allegedly entered the city Kotwali, vandalized property and thrashed several policemen. Eight of them were given clean chit by the court, while Tiwari and 19 others were declared fugitive.
Tiwari is among the BJP leaders in the state with strong grassroots connect. He has been active in politics since student days and was elected to the Assembly first time in 2003. He is one the party’s strongest leaders in MP’s Vindhya region.
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Does Your Currency Note Cause Dysentery, TB or Ulcer? All You Need To Know About Communicable Diseases from Notes
-
Monday 03 September , 2018
Surviving the Pellet: Stories From Kashmir
-
Monday 03 September , 2018
Myanmar Sentences Two Reuters Reporters to Seven Years in Prison
-
Monday 03 September , 2018
Watch: Janmashtami Celebrated With The Annual Dahi Handi Ritual
-
Thursday 30 August , 2018
Alert: High Levels of Carbon Dioxide Causing Malnutrition
Does Your Currency Note Cause Dysentery, TB or Ulcer? All You Need To Know About Communicable Diseases from Notes
Monday 03 September , 2018 Surviving the Pellet: Stories From Kashmir
Monday 03 September , 2018 Myanmar Sentences Two Reuters Reporters to Seven Years in Prison
Monday 03 September , 2018 Watch: Janmashtami Celebrated With The Annual Dahi Handi Ritual
Thursday 30 August , 2018 Alert: High Levels of Carbon Dioxide Causing Malnutrition
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Top 5 Android Smartphones Under Rs 10,000
- Hello Hello: Malaika Arora Khan to Sizzle in Rustic Avatar Yet Again in Pataakha Song; Watch Video
- Mahindra Marazzo Vs Toyota Innova Crysta MPV Spec Comparison India - Which One Is Better?
- Why Did Xiaomi Attempt to Promote Poco F1 Camera Using Edited Photos From The Mi Mix 2S?
- Google Has Developed AI to Help Combat Child Sexual Abuse Material
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...