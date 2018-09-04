Believe it or Not! Three-Time Fugitive MLA from Madhya Pradesh Finally 'Arrested’ After 20 Years

He is an MLA in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly but has been on the run for the past 20 years. The police finally managed to ‘arrest’ BJP’s Shankarlal Tiwari on Tuesday and he was given bail within a few hours.In the last 20 years, Tiwari, the MLA from Satna seat, managed to be elected thrice to the Assembly.Tiwari was among 20 leaders who were accused of barging into police station and vandalising it in 1997. A Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court had pronounced Tiwari and others as wanted and issued arrest warrants against all of them.In the year 1997, Tiwari and 27 others allegedly entered the city Kotwali, vandalized property and thrashed several policemen. Eight of them were given clean chit by the court, while Tiwari and 19 others were declared fugitive.Tiwari is among the BJP leaders in the state with strong grassroots connect. He has been active in politics since student days and was elected to the Assembly first time in 2003. He is one the party’s strongest leaders in MP’s Vindhya region.