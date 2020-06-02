Believing Soothsayer's Promise of Wealth, Tamil Nadu Man Kills 13-year-old Daughter

In a gruesome incident in Tamil Nadu's Pudukkottai district, a man, believing the words of a female soothsayer of huge riches, allegedly sacrificed his 13-year old daughter, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, Paneerselvam was allegedly attracted by the promise of huge wealth if he sacrifices his daughter.

Last month, Panneerselvam's daughter - by his first wife - had gone to get drinking water but failed to return back home. Later she was found with injuries all over her body and was admitted to a government hospital where she died the next day.

Police initially suspected sexual assault but the post-mortem report did not corroborate that.

When police questioned Paneerselvam, he gave them contradictory answers and finally confessed that he had strangled his daughter believing the soothsayer's words.

Police said, Paneerselvam, his second wife Mookayi and her brother Kumar had planned the murder. On May 30, Mookayi allegedly committed suicide.

The police have arrested Paneerselvam and Kumar and are searching for the soothsayer.