Bellary By-election LIVE: Congress-JD(S) Combine Stuns BJP With Emphatic Win

The Karnataka bypoll, which saw a close contest between the Congress-JD(S) combine and the BJP, was held on Saturday and saw a 67% turnout.

News18.com

Updated:November 6, 2018, 1:36 PM IST
Bellary By-election LIVE: Congress-JD(S) Combine Stuns BJP With Emphatic Win
Among all five constituencies, Shimoga and Bellary are considered to be crucial seats for all the three parties.
The Congress-JD(S) combine stunned the BJP by registering a win on the Bellary seat by a margin of over two lakh votes.

The bypoll, which saw a close contest between the Congress-JD(S) combine and the BJP, was held on Saturday and saw a 67% turnout.

Political pundits were of the opinion that a keenly watched contest will be the Bellary Lok Sabha seat, where the Congress has gone all out. Former chief minister Siddaramaiah’s confidant VS Ugrappa was the Congress-JD(S) candidate here against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) strongman B Sriramulu's sister and former MP J Shantha.

More than 100 Congress and JD(S) leaders campaigned in Bellary, asking voters to end the “reign” of mining barons, the Reddy brothers. Interestingly, both HD Deve Gowda and Siddaramaiah campaigned here extensively.

The Reddy brothers had declared a war on JD(S)-Congress alliance, claiming that Bellary is their turf and Water Resources minister DK Shivakumar, who is in charge of the campaign, will have to go back disappointed.

However, the Congress took Bellary seriously and made all efforts to humiliate the BJP by handing out a defeat in bypolls.
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

