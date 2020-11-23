Below Normal Temperature in Most Parts of UP, Muzaffarnagar Records 5.5 Degree Celsius

Most parts of Uttar Pradesh recorded temperature below normal for this part of the year, with Muzaffarnagar emerging as the coldest place in the state at 5.5 degrees Celsius, the Meteorological (MeT) Department said on Monday. The Met office said cold wave conditions occurred at isolated places in east Uttar Pradesh.

There was no major change in day temperatures over the state. They were appreciably below normal in Gorakhpur, Jhansi divisions; below normal in Varanasi, Ayodhya, Prayagraj, Kanpur, Lucknow, Bareilly, Agra, Meerut divisions and normal elsewhere in the state, it said. Fatehgarh recorded a maximum of 28.1 degrees Celsius — the highest in the state.

The weather was dry in the state with mist or shallow fog occurring at isolated places over east UP. According to the MeT Department forecast for Tuesday, the weather is most likely to remain dry over the state and mist or shallow fog is very likely in the morning.

.