Below-normal Water Storage in Country's 72 of 100 Major Reservoirs
Of the 36 meteorological subdivisions of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), 18 have recorded deficient rainfall while 15 have seen normal rainfall.
A boy stands by the dried-up puzhal reservoir on the outskirts of Chennai. (Image: AP)
New Delhi: With the four-month rainy season nearly halfway through, 72 of the 100 major water reservoirs in the country have reported water storage which is 80 percent or below of normal, the Central Water Commission data shows.
According to the data, until July 25, the basin storage position is deficient in major rivers like the Ganga, Krishna and Mahanadi.
The scenario is particularly worrying in the states of Gujarat and Maharashtra.
The basin storage in Tapi, Sabarmati and rivers of the Kutch and Godavari are "highly deficient", the data revealed.
The monsoon season in the country officially starts from June and continues till September. July and August see maximum rainfall.
Several parts of the country have reported deficient rainfall.
Of the 36 meteorological subdivisions of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), 18 have recorded deficient rainfall while 15 have seen normal rainfall.
Of the 10 sub-divisions under Central India division of the IMD, seven — Marathwada, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, east Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Saurashtra and Kutch — recorded deficient rainfall. The situation is similar in the south peninsula division.
Also Watch
-
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Chandrayaan 2 Launched Successfully By ISRO | India's Second Moon Mission
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Union Bank of India to Auction Benelli Motorcycles At Massive Discounts, TNT 600i to Cost Rs 1.81 lakh
- Akhtar, Akram Slam Amir for Test Retirement at 27
- Wife Rescues Newly-Wed Husband After He Falls Down Volcano During Honeymoon
- PM Modi Lauds 10 Children Cancer Survivors Who Won Medals for India on Maan Ki Baat
- 'This One's On God,' Says Woman When Asked for Payment, Then Flees With Fast Food Order