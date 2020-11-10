Belsand Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Belsand (बेलसंड), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Tirhut region and Sitamarhi district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Sitamarhi. Belsand is part of 4. Sheohar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 13.98%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 52.05%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,59,778 eligible electors, of which 1,38,697 were male, 1,20,795 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,35,494 eligible electors, of which 1,26,032 were male, 1,09,460 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,98,429 eligible electors, of which 1,05,757 were male, 92,672 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Belsand in 2015 was 206. In 2010, there were 159.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Sunita Singh Chauhan of JDU won in this seat by defeating Md Nasir Ahamad of LJP by a margin of 5,575 votes which was 4.55% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 27.59% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Sunita Singh of JDU won in this seat defeating Sanjay Kumar Gupta of RJD by a margin of 19,580 votes which was 19.92% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 38.8% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, JDU got the most votes in 30. Belsand Assembly segment of Sheohar Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Rama Devi won the Sheohar Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Sheohar Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 16 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 18 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Belsand are: Thakur Dharmendra Singh (RLSP), Md Nasir Ahmad (LJP), Shamim Alam (NCP), Sanjay Kumar Gupta (RJD), Sunita Singh Chauhan (JDU), Amar Singh (RJLPS), Balram Kumar (BPL), Rakesh Kumar Singh (PP), Shri Ram Ray (RPIA), Subodh Kumar Ray (JAPL), Pappu Sah (IND), Mahant Narendra Das Mahatyagi (IND), Lalbabu Sah (IND), Vandana Kumari (IND), Suresh Baitha (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 52.38%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 52.04%, while it was 49.58% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 263 polling stations in 30. Belsand constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 223. In 2010 there were 202 polling stations.

Extent:

30. Belsand constituency comprises of the following areas of Sitamarhi district of Bihar: Community Development Blocks Belsand, Parsauni of Sitamarhi District and (#) Tariani Chowk Community Development Block of Sheohar District. It shares an inter-state border with Sitamarhi.

Belsand seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Belsand is 131.16 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Belsand is: 26°28'00.8"N 85°24'31.7"E.

