BEML Recruitment 2018: 142 SC/ST/OBC/PWD Posts on bemlindia.in, Apply from 23rd April 2018

BEML Special Recruitment Drive 2018 notification to fill 142 backlog vacancies for Reserved Categories (SC/ST/OBC/PWD) has begun on the official website of (BEML) - bemlindia.in. BEML aims to recruit candidates for its various Manufacturing Units and Marketing Divisions for different posts. The online application process is scheduled to begin from 23April 2018, 9:00AM and interested and eligible candidates must register online and apply for the relevant post on or before 7May 2018, 5:45PM by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.bemlindia.in Step 2 – Click on ‘Careers’ on the right side of the homepageStep 3 – Click on Online Application under Advertisement number KP/S/02/2018 dated 20.04.2018Step 4 – Click on ‘Online Application Form’Step 5 – Fill in the form and pay the application feeStep 6 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out of the application form for future referenceStep 7 – Send the Hard Copy to below-mentioned address:ASST. GENERAL MANAGER (HR), Recruitment Cell, BEML Limited, No.23/1, 4th Main Road, S.R Nagar, Bangalore -560027SC/ST/ PWD Category – NILOBC Candidates - Rs.500SC/ST/ OBC Total Posts: 95Deputy General Manager – 16Assistant General Manager - 16Senior Manager – 5Manager – 8Asst. Manager – 1Officer and Engineer – 11Asst. Engineer and Asst. Officer – 9Diploma Trainees – 29PWD Total Posts: 47Asst. Manager – 8Officer – 8Asst. Engineer – 3Asst. Officer – 7ITI Trainees - 21Applicants must go through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and pay matrix as it’s different for all the above posts:Start date of Online registration – 23April 2018, 9:00AMLast date of Online registration – 7May 2018, 5:45PMLast date to submit hard copy of Application form – 14May 2018