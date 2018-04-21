GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
BEML Recruitment 2018: 142 SC/ST/OBC/PWD Posts on bemlindia.in, Apply from 23rd April 2018

BEML aims to recruit candidates for its various Manufacturing Units and Marketing Divisions for different posts.

Contributor Content

Updated:April 21, 2018, 1:26 PM IST
Image for representation only.
 BEML Special Recruitment Drive 2018 notification to fill 142 backlog vacancies for Reserved Categories (SC/ST/OBC/PWD) has begun on the official website of  (BEML) - bemlindia.in. BEML aims to recruit candidates for its various Manufacturing Units and Marketing Divisions for different posts. The online application process is scheduled to begin from 23rd April 2018, 9:00AM and interested and eligible candidates must register online and apply for the relevant post on or before 7th May 2018, 5:45PM by following the instructions given below:

How to apply BEML Recruitment 2018?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.bemlindia.in

Step 2 – Click on ‘Careers’ on the right side of the homepage

Step 3 – Click on Online Application under Advertisement number KP/S/02/2018 dated 20.04.2018

Step  4 – Click on ‘Online Application Form’

Step 5 – Fill in the form and pay the application fee

Step 6 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out of the application form for future reference

Step 7 – Send the Hard Copy to below-mentioned address:

ASST. GENERAL MANAGER (HR), Recruitment Cell, BEML Limited, No.23/1, 4th Main Road, S.R Nagar, Bangalore -560027

Direct Link - http://meta-secure.com/bemlphase10/

Application Fee:

SC/ST/ PWD Category – NIL

OBC Candidates - Rs.500

 BEML Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:

 SC/ST/ OBC Total Posts: 95

Deputy General Manager – 16

Assistant General Manager - 16

Senior Manager – 5

Manager – 8

Asst. Manager – 1

Officer and Engineer – 11

Asst. Engineer and Asst. Officer – 9

Diploma Trainees – 29

PWD Total Posts: 47

Asst. Manager – 8

Officer – 8

Asst. Engineer – 3

Asst. Officer – 7

ITI Trainees - 21

Eligibility Criteria:

 Applicants must go through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and pay matrix as it’s different for all the above posts:

http://www.bemlindia.in/Writereaddata/Career/KP_S_02_2018.pdf

Important Date:

Start date of Online registration – 23rd April 2018, 9:00AM

Last date of Online registration – 7th May 2018, 5:45PM

Last date to submit hard copy of Application form – 14th May 2018

| Edited by: Puja Menon
