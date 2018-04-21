English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BEML Recruitment 2018: 142 SC/ST/OBC/PWD Posts on bemlindia.in, Apply from 23rd April 2018
BEML aims to recruit candidates for its various Manufacturing Units and Marketing Divisions for different posts.
BEML Special Recruitment Drive 2018 notification to fill 142 backlog vacancies for Reserved Categories (SC/ST/OBC/PWD) has begun on the official website of (BEML) - bemlindia.in. BEML aims to recruit candidates for its various Manufacturing Units and Marketing Divisions for different posts. The online application process is scheduled to begin from 23rd April 2018, 9:00AM and interested and eligible candidates must register online and apply for the relevant post on or before 7th May 2018, 5:45PM by following the instructions given below:
How to apply BEML Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.bemlindia.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Careers’ on the right side of the homepage
Step 3 – Click on Online Application under Advertisement number KP/S/02/2018 dated 20.04.2018
Step 4 – Click on ‘Online Application Form’
Step 5 – Fill in the form and pay the application fee
Step 6 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out of the application form for future reference
Step 7 – Send the Hard Copy to below-mentioned address:
ASST. GENERAL MANAGER (HR), Recruitment Cell, BEML Limited, No.23/1, 4th Main Road, S.R Nagar, Bangalore -560027
Direct Link - http://meta-secure.com/bemlphase10/
Application Fee:
SC/ST/ PWD Category – NIL
OBC Candidates - Rs.500
BEML Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
SC/ST/ OBC Total Posts: 95
Deputy General Manager – 16
Assistant General Manager - 16
Senior Manager – 5
Manager – 8
Asst. Manager – 1
Officer and Engineer – 11
Asst. Engineer and Asst. Officer – 9
Diploma Trainees – 29
PWD Total Posts: 47
Asst. Manager – 8
Officer – 8
Asst. Engineer – 3
Asst. Officer – 7
ITI Trainees - 21
Eligibility Criteria:
Applicants must go through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and pay matrix as it’s different for all the above posts:
http://www.bemlindia.in/Writereaddata/Career/KP_S_02_2018.pdf
Important Date:
Start date of Online registration – 23rd April 2018, 9:00AM
Last date of Online registration – 7th May 2018, 5:45PM
Last date to submit hard copy of Application form – 14th May 2018
