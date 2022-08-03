CHANGE LANGUAGE
Bengal: 2 Killed in Gas Leak at Factory Near Kolkata; Probe Underway
Bengal: 2 Killed in Gas Leak at Factory Near Kolkata; Probe Underway

PTI

Last Updated: August 03, 2022, 23:43 IST

Barrackpore, India

Police said they are investigating the matter. (File photo/PTI)

It is suspected that carbon monoxide gas leaked at the factory, leading to the deaths of two persons while one other was taken ill, Barrackpore's police commissioner Ajoy Thakur said after visiting the area

Two workers were killed on Wednesday in a gas leak at a factory in Khardaha near Kolkata, police said. The incident happened at the factory on BT Road in North 24 Parganas district, they said.

It is suspected that carbon monoxide gas leaked at the factory, leading to the deaths of two persons while one other was taken ill, Barrackpore’s police commissioner Ajoy Thakur said after visiting the area. The injured person, whose condition was critical, was undergoing treatment at a hospital, he said.

Police said they are investigating the matter. The incident led to tension in the area with locals raising concerns about the safety measures at the nearby factories.

first published:August 03, 2022, 23:43 IST
last updated:August 03, 2022, 23:43 IST