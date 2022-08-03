Bengal: 2 Killed in Gas Leak at Factory Near Kolkata; Probe Underway

Two workers were killed on Wednesday in a gas leak at a factory in Khardaha near Kolkata, police said. The incident happened at the factory on BT Road in North 24 Parganas district, they said.

It is suspected that carbon monoxide gas leaked at the factory, leading to the deaths of two persons while one other was taken ill, Barrackpore’s police commissioner Ajoy Thakur said after visiting the area. The injured person, whose condition was critical, was undergoing treatment at a hospital, he said.

Police said they are investigating the matter. The incident led to tension in the area with locals raising concerns about the safety measures at the nearby factories.

