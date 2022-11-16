Bengal: 6-year-old Boy Dies After Being Hit by TMC MP's Car in Murshidabad; Driver Arrested

A six-year-old boy was on Wednesday killed after he was hit by a car of a Trinamool Congress MP in West Bengal’s Murshidabad. When the incident took place, the TMC lawmaker Abu Taher Khan was inside the vehicle and took the critically injured victim to a nearby hospital. The driver, identified as Alamgir Mandal, has been arrested.

The victim boy, identified as Hasim Sarkar, had accompanied his mother to a bank in the Piprekhali Bazar area when the incident took place. The boy was taken to Beharampore Medical College where he succumbed to his injuries.

Speaking to reporters outside the hospital, Khan was quoted as saying by NDTV, “The child suddenly came in front of our vehicle. We rushed him to the hospital. It happened in front of me. He suffered a brain injury maybe."

SP Murshidabad K Sabari Rajkumar said, “The errant driver has been detained and the offending vehicle has been seized."

Meanwhile, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari said, “Unfortunate and I don’t want to do politics with this. But I want to say, the police have set up speed monitors at four places in my home district to prosecute me. Why don’t they do the same for the TMC leaders? I blame the police for this incident because they are allowing TMC leaders to break traffic rules at will."

