Bengal Announces ‘Lock Down’ Till March 27 as Cases Rise to 7, Mamata Assures of Emergency Service Availability

Kolkata: Three more positive cases were reported for the novel coronavirus in Kolkata, taking the total number of cases in the state to 7. Sensing the seriousness of the pandemic and upon advised by the Centre, the Mamata Banerjee led Bengal government on Sunday have decided to go for a complete lock down from 5pm from March 23 to March 27 midnight across the state.

While exercising section 2, 3, and 4 of the Epidemic Diseases Act,1897, the state government has decided to notify 'Complete Safety Restrictions' from 5 PM from March 23 to March 27 midnight in all the urban and rural areas.

As per the order, no public transport services including operation of taxis, auto-rickshaws will be permitted. The exception will include transport of all kinds to and from hospitals, airports, railway station, bus stands/terminals and goods carrying food and essential commodities.

“All shops, commercial establishments, offices and factories, workshops, godowns etc shall close their operations. All foreign returns and other such persons were requested to remain under strict home quarantine for a period as decided by the local health authorities,” the notification reads.

People were asked to stay at home and come out only for emergency services while strictly following social distancing guidelines issued earlier.

However, courts, correctional, health, police, armed forces, paramilitary forces, electricity, civil defence, medicine shops, petrol pumps, LPG gas, medicine shops, optical stores, pharmaceutical manufacturing, telecom, internet, ITES postal, bank, ATM water and conservancy services will be operational during this period.

Private sectors which are involved in emergency services are also excluded from the restriction till March 27, 2020.

The state government has warned any congregation of more than seven persons in public places. Any persons found violating these instructions shall be deemed to have committed an offence punishable under section 188 of the IPC.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has asked all not to panic as all the emergency services required in daily life will be available.

So far Bengal has witnessed four positive Corona cases including two in North 24-Parganas and two in Kolkata.

In Bengal, till date 22725 travellers from COVID-19 affected countries have been identified and placed under surveillance. For 616 of them, the surveillance period has been over. 40 persons were kept on quarantine isolation and rest 20,745 are under home surveillance.

As of now, swab samples were collected from 128 suspects for COVID-19 test and the results of 107 persons have come out negative. Samples from four persons have come as positive, while lab results of 17 suspects are awaited.

