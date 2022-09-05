CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#AsiaCup2022#KoffeeWithKaran#Ganeshotsav
Home » News » India » Bengal Bags Intl Tourism Award for Best Destination for Culture; Mamata to Attend Event in Berlin
1-MIN READ

Bengal Bags Intl Tourism Award for Best Destination for Culture; Mamata to Attend Event in Berlin

By: Kamalika Sengupta

News18.com

Last Updated: September 05, 2022, 18:09 IST

Kolkata, India

CM Mamata Banerjee had organised a rally in Kolkata last week to thank UNESCO for giving the cultural heritage tag to Durga Puja. (Photo: News18)

CM Mamata Banerjee had organised a rally in Kolkata last week to thank UNESCO for giving the cultural heritage tag to Durga Puja. (Photo: News18)

'Bengal has made its mark on the global cultural map,' said CM Mamata Banerjee who will attend the award ceremony in Berlin next year

West Bengal has bagged the International Tourism award for ‘best destination for culture’, chief minister said during a programme in Kolkata on Monday. “Bengal has made its mark on the global cultural map,” said Banerjee.

The Pacific Area Travel Writers Association, an affiliate of the UN World Tourism Organization, will confer West Bengal with the International Travel Award 2023 for ‘Best Destination for Culture’. The award will be presented in Berlin at the World Tourism and Aviation Leaders’ Summit on March 9, 2023.

Banerjee will attend the award ceremony in Berlin next year. She had earlier gone to the UN to receive appreciation for the ‘Kanyashree’ welfare scheme.

The Pacific Area Travel Writers Association (PATWA) was formed in 1998 to uplift tourism of the region.

Sources in the Trinamool Congress say after the UNESCO heritage status to West Bengal’s Durga Puja and the recent PATWA award have given more boost to the government and recognition at a global platform.

Banerjee had organised a rally in Kolkata last week to thank UNESCO for conferring the cultural heritage tag on its biggest annual festival. She also felicitated the representatives of UNESCO.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here

About the Author

Kamalika Sengupta

Kamalika Sengupta, Editor, Digital East of News18, is a multilingual journalist with 16 years of experience in covering the northeast, with specialisa...Read More

Tags:
first published:September 05, 2022, 17:57 IST
last updated:September 05, 2022, 18:09 IST