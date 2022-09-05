Bengal Bags Intl Tourism Award for Best Destination for Culture; Mamata to Attend Event in Berlin

West Bengal has bagged the International Tourism award for ‘best destination for culture’, chief minister said during a programme in Kolkata on Monday. “Bengal has made its mark on the global cultural map,” said Banerjee.

The Pacific Area Travel Writers Association, an affiliate of the UN World Tourism Organization, will confer West Bengal with the International Travel Award 2023 for ‘Best Destination for Culture’. The award will be presented in Berlin at the World Tourism and Aviation Leaders’ Summit on March 9, 2023.

Banerjee will attend the award ceremony in Berlin next year. She had earlier gone to the UN to receive appreciation for the ‘Kanyashree’ welfare scheme.

The Pacific Area Travel Writers Association (PATWA) was formed in 1998 to uplift tourism of the region.

Sources in the Trinamool Congress say after the UNESCO heritage status to West Bengal’s Durga Puja and the recent PATWA award have given more boost to the government and recognition at a global platform.

Banerjee had organised a rally in Kolkata last week to thank UNESCO for conferring the cultural heritage tag on its biggest annual festival. She also felicitated the representatives of UNESCO.

