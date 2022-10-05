Bengal Bids Adieu to Goddess Durga with Sindoor Khela, Bagbazar Back in form after 2 Years

The Durga Puja celebrations in Bengal ended with sindoor khela on Wednesday. It is a ritual where married women offer vermillion to the idol of Durga and play with other married women using the vermillion.

After the end of Dashami Puja, ‘Debi Boron’ starts, where married women offer sindoor and feed sweets to the idol and her children and touch their faces with betel leaves. The gesture is to ensure safe journey of god and goddesses to Kailash. It is also said that they also pray for the prosperity of their husband and children.

One of the most popular sindoor khela events is held in Bagbazar Sarbajanin, with visitors from various parts of the state thronging from morning.

In the era of influencers and vloggers, finding space, amid photos and reels, has become a concern for puja organisers.

Earlier, zamindarbari or rajbari, in their own Durga pujas, used to have the ritual of sindoor khela, which now has spread to all parts of the world.

Sindoor khela was also held in Shobhabazar Rajbari according to their years-old customs.

