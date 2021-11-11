Bengal BJP Expels Howrah District President for Comments Against Suvendu Adhikari

Howrah Sadar Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) district organisational committee president has been expelled for making adverse comments against senior party leader Suvendu Adhikari.

BJP expelled party’s Howrah Sadar district organisational committee president Surojit Saha for terming Suvendu Adhikari as “a member of Trinamool Congress B team and vowing not to work under a person who was a member of TMC till a few months back."

Saha’s expulsion comes ahead of the civic polls in Howrah, to be held on December 19.

A senior BJP leader of Kolkata not willing to be named said that the party’s state vice-president Pratap Banerjee has sent the expulsion letter to Saha after his press conference was broadcast on a news channel.

The letter issued by BJP West Bengal vice-president stated that Saha has been expelled from the party with immediate effect for violating party discipline.

BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar told the media that Saha had flouted procedures blatantly by “airing his grievances in the media before putting up his issues with the party."

Responding to expulsion, Saha said, “I have been communicated by BJP leaders about the expulsion. Old and loyal party workers like me are being expelled but those who have joined BJP from TMC in the last few months are being pampered irrespective of their poor performance.”

“The BJP is getting Trinamoolisation. This will take the BJO nowhere,” added Saha.

The expelled BJP leader further said, “No one can stop me from working for BJP. I have been associated with the party for more than 30 years.”

Saha also claimed that Suvendu Adhikari during an organisational meeting had accused several old BJP leaders of having links with TMC leader Arup Roy in Howrah.

Political experts and several senior leaders of BJP West Bengal firmly believe that Suvendu Adhikari is long to stay in the party and national leadership has given a stringent warning to all party workers in the state to cooperate and work with him.

