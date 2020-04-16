Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Bengal BJP MP Condemns Local Administration for Cremating Two Bodies before Covid-19 Test Results, Booked

Sarkar has condemned the actions of Bankura's administration on social media and questioned the audit committee of the state, which was set up to monitor Covid-19 cases.

Sujit Nath | News18

Updated:April 16, 2020, 8:04 PM IST
BJP MP from Bankura, West Bengal, Subhas Sarkar. (Image: Twitter/@Drsubhassarkar)

Kolkata: An FIR has been lodged against Subhas Sarkar – BJP MP from Bankura in West Bengal – after he alleged that the local administration cremated bodies of two patients before their Covid-19 test results could arrive.

The two patients who were admitted at the Bankura Sammilani Medical College and Hospital and died on Sunday. Swab samples were taken from their throats and sent for Covid-19 testing.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP alleged that the local administration did not hand over the bodies of the two patients to their families, but carried out the cremation themselves even before the test results were released. He also demanded that the results of the swabs be given to the family of the deceased.

He said that he met the district magistrate to give him suggestions on tackling the crisis, but a police complaint was filed against him in Bankura.

"The state government is trying to terrorise the people and sending the message that if they can file a complaint against an MP like me, they can do anything. I condemn this," he said.

"I questioned why there was a hurry [to cremate the bodies]? The people of Bankura and Purulia have been left worried," he said.

Sarkar condemned the actions of Bankura's administration on social media and questioned the audit committee of the state, which was set up to monitor Covid-19 cases.

The lawmaker has earlier accused the state government of hiding the actual number of Covid-19 patients, and requested the Centre to look into the matter.

Sarkar is also a doctor by profession. He was elected to the Lok Sabha from Bankura in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

