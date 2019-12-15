Take the pledge to vote

Bengal BJP Team Meets PM Modi, Apprises Him of Law and Order Situation in State

The delegation, led by Biswapriya Roy Chowdhury, met PM Modi at Andal airport in Paschim Bardhaman district where he had a stopover on his way to Jharkhand's Dumka for an election rally.

PTI

Updated:December 15, 2019, 2:49 PM IST
Bengal BJP Team Meets PM Modi, Apprises Him of Law and Order Situation in State
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

Kolkata: A state BJP delegation met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday and apprised him of the law and order situation in West Bengal, amid violent protests against the amended Citizenship Act.

The delegation, led by party state general secretary Biswapriya Roy Chowdhury, met Modi at Andal airport in Paschim Bardhaman district where he had a stopover on his way to Jharkhand's Dumka for an election rally.

"We had a very short time. But we briefed him about the ongoing violence and arson in the state for the last three days. We have told PM Modi, how the state government is doing nothing to control the situation," Roy Chowdhury said.

Protests continued in various parts of the state for the third consecutive day as incidents of violence were reported from Nadia, Birbhum, North 24 Parganas and Howrah

districts.

Three railway stations were set on fire on Saturday and at least 25 buses have been torched. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who resolutely opposed the amended Citizenship Act, has appealed for peace and warned of stern action against those indulging in violence.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
