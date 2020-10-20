Bengal BJP Worker, Allegedly Attacked by TMC Members Last Week, Dies in North 24 Parganas

A BJP booth president from North 24 Parganas – who was brutally allegedly attacked by TMC panchayat members last Tuesday– has succumbed to injuries on Monday evening.

Rabindranath Mandal, from North 24-Parganas’ Hingalgunge was the president of booth no. 234 at Mangalchandi village in the district.

“The incident took place when we had organised a small party meeting at Mangalchandi village. Rabindranath Mandal was actively working for us and he put up BJP flags in his house. This annoyed the local TMC panchayat pradhan and his son,” Tarak Ghosh, BJP president at Basirhat said.

“They threatened Rabindranath to remove the BJP flags with dire consequences. Rabindranath told them that he has every right to put up BJP flags and they should not interfere in this,” Ghosh added.

The BJP alleged that the situation turned bitter when the TMC panchayat pradhan and his son tore apart BJP flags and assaulted the victim.

“Rabindranath received severe head injuries and he was rushed to Bashirhat General Hospital. His situation deteriorated and doctors referred him to SSKM College and Hospital. It is unfortunate that yesterday he succumbed to his injuries,” the BJP president said.

Police have deployed additional force to the village to control the law and order situation.

“The local police have arrested two persons but they don’t have any connection with the incident and the actual accused persons are roaming freely,” Ghosh says.

Earlier the death of Madan Ghorui, a BJP worker, in Police custody in East Midnapore had led to outrage in the state after the Calcutta High Court on October 16 ordered for its re-post mortem after a petition by the state BJP.

The Court’s directive came after the state BJP suspected foul play in Ghorui’s death in ‘police custody’. Ghorui was a BJP Booth Karyakarta from Pataspur in East Midnapore.

In an exclusive interview to News18, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had expressed concern over the law and order situation in West Bengal and had said that imposition of President’s Rule will be based on the Governor's report and it will be looked through the Indian Constitution.

The incident has been sixth case of murder in the last few months. On July 13, 2020, BJP MLA Debendra Nath Ray from Hemtabad in Bengal’s North Dinajpur district was found hanging in front of a shop near his house. BJP state President, Dilip Ghosh had claimed that he was murdered and demanded a high level inquiry into the matter.

In another incident on July 29, 2020, a BJP worker was found hanged from a tree near his house in Bengal’s East Midnapore district. Then too, BJP leaders alleged that he was killed by the TMC workers after he had refused to join them. He was identified as Purnachandra Das (44), a booth president of BJP in the Ramnagar area of the south Bengal district.

Later, BJP’s former councillor Manish Shukla was gunned down in Titagarh in North 24-Parganas on October 4, 2020. TMC has rubbished the allegations as baseless and politically motivated.