Bengal BJP Worker's Rape Case: Calcutta HC Grants Anticipatory Bail to Senior Leaders, RSS Bengal Incharge

In a major relief for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Calcutta high court on Monday granted anticipatory bail to the party’s all-India joint organisational secretary Shiv Prakash, organising secretary Subrata Chatterjee and RSS Bengal incharge Bidyut Chatterjee in a rape case filed by a woman BJP worker in West Bengal.On August 31, the woman lodged a complaint with the Behala Women Police Station against the three men and Amalendu Chattopadhyay, a senior leader of RSS-affiliate Akhil Bhartiya Grahak Panchayat.Alleging that Amalendu raped her several times after promising to marry her, she also labelled similar charges against the three senior leaders. Based on her complaint, Amalendu was arrested from Delhi’s Karol Bagh area on September 17 and sent to judicial custody till October 11. Since his arrest, police were on the lookout for the other three men, who were on Monday granted anticipatory bail.Welcoming the decision, senior lawyer Brajesh Jha said, “We are hopeful that Amalendu Chattopadhyay will also be released on bail soon. All the charges against them were found false.”Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh, too, said the allegations levelled against the leaders were false. “Truth always prevails. It was a conspiracy against our leaders to malign their image. All the charges are false and fabricated,” he said.RSS general secretary in South Bengal Jishnu Basu said the men were politically framed and all the charges against them were fabricated with a political intention.