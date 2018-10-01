English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bengal BJP Worker's Rape Case: Calcutta HC Grants Anticipatory Bail to Senior Leaders, RSS Bengal Incharge
Welcoming the decision, Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh said the allegations levelled against the leaders were false and politically motivated.
Picture for representation.
Loading...
Kolkata: In a major relief for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Calcutta high court on Monday granted anticipatory bail to the party’s all-India joint organisational secretary Shiv Prakash, organising secretary Subrata Chatterjee and RSS Bengal incharge Bidyut Chatterjee in a rape case filed by a woman BJP worker in West Bengal.
On August 31, the woman lodged a complaint with the Behala Women Police Station against the three men and Amalendu Chattopadhyay, a senior leader of RSS-affiliate Akhil Bhartiya Grahak Panchayat.
Alleging that Amalendu raped her several times after promising to marry her, she also labelled similar charges against the three senior leaders. Based on her complaint, Amalendu was arrested from Delhi’s Karol Bagh area on September 17 and sent to judicial custody till October 11. Since his arrest, police were on the lookout for the other three men, who were on Monday granted anticipatory bail.
Welcoming the decision, senior lawyer Brajesh Jha said, “We are hopeful that Amalendu Chattopadhyay will also be released on bail soon. All the charges against them were found false.”
Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh, too, said the allegations levelled against the leaders were false. “Truth always prevails. It was a conspiracy against our leaders to malign their image. All the charges are false and fabricated,” he said.
RSS general secretary in South Bengal Jishnu Basu said the men were politically framed and all the charges against them were fabricated with a political intention.
On August 31, the woman lodged a complaint with the Behala Women Police Station against the three men and Amalendu Chattopadhyay, a senior leader of RSS-affiliate Akhil Bhartiya Grahak Panchayat.
Alleging that Amalendu raped her several times after promising to marry her, she also labelled similar charges against the three senior leaders. Based on her complaint, Amalendu was arrested from Delhi’s Karol Bagh area on September 17 and sent to judicial custody till October 11. Since his arrest, police were on the lookout for the other three men, who were on Monday granted anticipatory bail.
Welcoming the decision, senior lawyer Brajesh Jha said, “We are hopeful that Amalendu Chattopadhyay will also be released on bail soon. All the charges against them were found false.”
Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh, too, said the allegations levelled against the leaders were false. “Truth always prevails. It was a conspiracy against our leaders to malign their image. All the charges are false and fabricated,” he said.
RSS general secretary in South Bengal Jishnu Basu said the men were politically framed and all the charges against them were fabricated with a political intention.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Indonesia Hit By Deadly Earthquake, Triggers Tsunami
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Sabarimala Verdict: Big Win For Women But Why Did The Lone Woman Judge Dissent?
-
Thursday 27 September , 2018
Adultery Law Scrapped: Delhi On Sex Outside Marriage
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
Aadhaar Verdict Decoded After Supreme Court Delivers Landmark Judgment
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
What You Probably Missed in the Aadhaar Verdict
Indonesia Hit By Deadly Earthquake, Triggers Tsunami
Friday 28 September , 2018 Sabarimala Verdict: Big Win For Women But Why Did The Lone Woman Judge Dissent?
Thursday 27 September , 2018 Adultery Law Scrapped: Delhi On Sex Outside Marriage
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 Aadhaar Verdict Decoded After Supreme Court Delivers Landmark Judgment
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 What You Probably Missed in the Aadhaar Verdict
Live TV
Recommended For You
- AFC U-16 Championships: South Korea Break Spirited India's World Cup Dream
- In Pics: Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar Pay Their Last Respects to Krishna Raj Kapoor
- MS Dhoni Takes Time Off Cricket to Play Charity Football in Mumbai
- Apple iPhone XS Max Charging Issues: The Curious Case of iOS 12 And How an Update May Fix it
- Ever Wanted to Name a Baby Giant Panda? A Japanese Zoo is Taking Suggestions; Apply Here
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...