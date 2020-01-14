Take the pledge to vote

Bengal Boy Injured after Javelin Pierces Skull During Sports Event at School

The javelin, thrown by a Class 12 student penetrated the skull of the boy, who had suddenly entered a side of the ground where the event was being held, school authorities said.

PTI

January 14, 2020
Bengal Boy Injured after Javelin Pierces Skull During Sports Event at School
Representative image.(Reuters)

Howrah A sports event turned into a nightmare as a student was injured when a javelin pierced his skull at Shyampur here on Monday, a police official said.

He was operated upon at the state-run SSKM Hospital in Kolkata, where he was admitted in a serious condition, sources said.

The Class 6 student was kept under observation at the hospital after the javelin was taken out, which perforated a side of his skull, the sources said.

The incident occurred at Nawda Nayanchandra Vidyapith under the Shyampur police station area during the annual sports event .

The javelin, thrown by a Class 12 student penetrated the skull of the boy, who had suddenly entered a side of the ground where the event was being held, Arunava Bajani, the headmaster of the school, said.

The injured boy was immediately taken to the Uluberia super-speciality hospital, from where he was referred to the SSKM Hospital, the Howrah district police official said.

