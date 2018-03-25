GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Bengal Child Rights Panel May Issue Warrants as Minors Rally With Arms on Ram Navami

On Sunday morning, several students were seen carrying arms during a Ram Navami rally in Purulia, defying a directive issued by the state child rights body on not encouraging minors to carry arms in the Ram Navami event.

Sujit Nath | News18

Updated:March 25, 2018, 7:41 PM IST
Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh brandishing a sword at a Ram Navami event on Sunday. (Image: News18)
Kolkata: As several children in Bengal’s Purulia district were seen brandishing arms during Ram Navami celebrations on Sunday, the West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights (WBCPCR) said that it will move against the organisations that were behind these rallies.

On Sunday morning, several students were seen carrying arms during the rally in Purulia, defying a directive issued by the state child rights body on not encouraging minors to carry arms in the Ram Navami event.

Speaking to News18, Ananya Chatterjee Chakraborty, Chairperson of WBCPCR said, “There was a Ram Navami procession in Purulia where children were seen carrying arms. Minor boys and girls were seen brandishing swords and knives. I immediately had a word with the Purulia District Magistrate and asked him to get more details about the event.”

She added, “The DM told me that the said procession was stopped and arms were seized from the children. Tomorrow we will summon those who handed these arms to the children. This is a heinous crime and we will take action as per law. If required, we will issue arrest warrants against those who did this.”

A preliminary inquiry has revealed that the rally was reportedly organised by right-wing outfit Bajrang Dal.

Recently, the WBCPCR had sent a directive to all district magistrates asking them to prevent children from participating in armed rallies during Ram Navami.

However, not just Purulia, similar rallies were seen in Birbhum’s Rampurhat too. State BJP leader, Locket Chatterjee was seen leading a procession with a trident in her hand.

Also, at West Midnapore’s Kharagpur, state BJP President Dilip Ghosh was seen inspecting the distribution of arms for the procession. Ghosh was himself carrying a sword. BJP National Secretary Rahul Sinha was also seen brandishing a weapon at one of the rallies.

Armed rallies were also taken out in Howrah, West Midnapore and some parts of Kolkata.

| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
