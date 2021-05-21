Bengal CID Summons MP Arjun Singh Over Misappropriation of Funds; TMC Trying to Exert Pressure, BJP Alleges

West Bengal Crime Investigation Department (CID ) summoned Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), MP Arjun Singh, on Thursday night over misappropriation of funds. The team visited his residence and stamped a notice of summon as he was unavailable.

Singh has been asked to face interrogation on May 25 at 11 am. This comes after a case was lodged in Singh’s name on July 28, 2020, at the Bhatpara police station for misappropriation of Rs 4.5 crore that he took on the pretext of providing work. CID has invoked a conspiracy section against him stating that there is enough evidence present against him.

The opposition reacted to the notice and said that the Trinamool Congress leaders are behind the bars in the Naroda case and that’s why TMC is trying to exert pressure on BJP. On the other hand, TMC insiders stated that Arjun has a criminal history and this has nothing to do with a political vendetta, however, it is shown by BJP.

The development came three days after urban development minister Firhad Hakim, panchayat minister Subrata Mukherjee, Kamarhati legislator Madan Mitra, and former TMC leader Sovan Chatterjee were arrested from their homes on Monday morning by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the 2016 Narada sting operation case in which they are accused to taking bribe. All four are in judicial custody.

