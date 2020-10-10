Bengal CID Team to Question Subodh Singh at Bihar's Nalanda Jail in Ex-BJP Councillor Manish Shukla's Murder Case

A team of the West Bengal Crime Investigation Department (CID) has reached Bihar to question dreaded criminal Subodh Singh in the murder case of former BJP councillor Manish Shukla. Subodh is currently lodged at Hirsa Jail in Nalanda after being arrested by the Patna Police in 2018.

In a major development on Sunday, October 4, it was revealed that Subodh, while being behind the bars, had provided all kinds of logistic support including sending shooters and providing arms and ammunitions to the killers of Manish Shukla. The information was revealed by one of the arrested persons, Nasir Khan, who is presently in CID custody.

The probe by CID revealed that in 2017, Subodh had masterminded robbery at the the gold finance branch of Muthoot Finance in West Bengal's Asansol where an armed gang of seven looted cash and gold worth Rs 8.5 crore (nearly 28 kg of gold) and also stole the hard disc of the CCTV. Similarly, in 2010, Subodh was involved in a bank robbery at Titagarh in Bengal's North 24-Parganas district.

Subodh, a wanted criminal by the police in Jharkhand, West Bengal, Bihar, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, was arrested in 2018 by the Patna Police after heavy exchange of firing.

So far, four persons have been arrested for involvement in the brutal murder of Shukla at Purani Bazaar near Titagarh police station in Bengal's Barrackpore area. Those arrested include local influential businessman Khurram Khan, hired killer Gulam Sheikh, Nasir Khan and Subodh Yadav.

The BJP had earlier accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC) of engineering the murder. Shukla's family members had lodged an FIR with the district police against nine persons including two Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders who currently head the municipalities at Titagarh and Barrackpore. The family alleged that Titagarh Municipality Chairman Prashanta Chowdhury and Barrackpore Municipality Head Uttam Das besides seven others were involved in Shukla's killing.

However, both the TMC leaders rubbished the allegations. Accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of falsely charging the TMC, Chowdhury said, "The BJP is losing ground in our area as a lot of their workers has joined TMC. Now to stop us from doing developmental work for the people, they have slapped false charges against us. They have done this purely with the intention of doing politics on behalf of the BJP."

Das, too, rubbished the charges and said that all allegations made against the TMC leaders were false and fabricated. "This is simply an attempt to stop TMC from gaining confidence among the people. Truth will come out soon," he said.

The deceased BJP leader's father, Mani Chandra Shukla, said that the family did not trust the district police and wanted a CBI inquiry into the case. "My son was killed due to political rivalry because he became very popular in the area due to his hard work. I think there should be a CBI inquiry into the matter because we don’t trust the local police. They will slap weak sections and the accused will get bail. We want stern action against the culprits," he said.