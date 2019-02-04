LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
News18 English

2-min read

By Staging Dharna, Mamata Banerjee Following in Arvind Kejriwal's Footsteps: BJP​

In an unprecedented development Sunday evening, Banerjee sat on a dharna against the CBI's move to arrest Kolkata Police chief in connection with chit fund scams.

News18.com

Updated:February 4, 2019, 5:14 PM IST
By Staging Dharna, Mamata Banerjee Following in Arvind Kejriwal's Footsteps: BJP​
Union law minister Ravi Shakar Prasad addressing media.
New Delhi: Taken aback at the goings-on in the state of West Bengal, where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is on a dharna, which she calls the Satyagraha, against the CBI's attempt to quiz Kolkata Police chief Rajeev Kumar in connection with chit fund scams, Union Law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Monday that the Bengal CM is following in the footsteps of Delhi CM.

"What is happening? A Police Commissioner is sitting on a dharna with politicians? What is the meaning of this? By sitting on dharna West Bengal CM is following in the footsteps of Arvind Kejriwal," said Prasad.

In an unprecedented development Sunday evening, Banerjee sat on a dharna against the CBI's move to arrest Kolkata Police chief in connection with chit fund scams.

On Monday, Banerjee said she will continue her "Satyagraha till the country and its Constitution are saved". The chief minister skipped meals and remained awake the entire night on a makeshift dais, along with some senior ministers and party members.

Prasad's reference was to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, who has in the past, protesting the alleged interference by the Centre in the workings of Delhi government, staged sit-ins. He also has had frequent run-ins with Delhi Lt Governor.

A CBI team, which went to Kumar's residence in the city's Loudon Street area, was denied permission, bundled into police jeeps and whisked to a police station.

The CBI wants to quiz Kumar, who led a Special Investigation Team of West Bengal police probing the scams, regarding missing documents and files.

Several political leaders, including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and RJD president Lalu Prasad have come out in support of Banerjee.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday called up West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and extended support to her, saying the entire Opposition was together and it would defeat the fascist forces.

He alleged that the events in West Bengal were part of an unrelenting attack on India’s institutions by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP.

He said the Congress stood shoulder to shoulder with Mamata.

Prasad questioned Rahul Gandhi's decision to support Mamata when it was the Congress chief who tweeted back then that 20 lakh people "lost" their money in chit fund scam.

"In 2014 Congress tweeted Rahul Gandhi's statement that 20 lakh people lost their money in chit fund scam in West Bengal. We took oath on May 26, 2014 so all these inquiries in Narada, Saradha scams started before us," said Prasad.


