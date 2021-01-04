Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to Stand in Queue to Collect Her Swasthya Sathi Card

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will collect her 'Swasthya Sathi' smart card from a Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) distribution centre near her Kalighat residence tomorrow, a senior official said on Monday. The scheme is a cashless health scheme for secondary and tertiary care of the state government.

According to chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay, Banerjee will stand in the queue with the common people to receive her Swasthya Sathi smart card. "Over crores of people in our state have enrolled themselves for the Swasthya Sathi scheme. Our CM will be going to KMC's Jai Hind Bhawan near her residence on Harish Mukherjee Road at around 11.45 am. She will stand in a queue with the common people to collect her Swasthya Sathi smart card. This is to show solidarity to the cause," he said.

Banerjee, who is also the health minister of the state, has urged other ministers of the state to join the Swasthya Sathi scheme. "I will keep this card in my archive and will urge all the state ministers to join the scheme," she said.

The state government has been providing Swasthya Sathi smart cards to each family on the day of enrolment through its 'Duare Sarkar' programme started last month and wil lcontinue till January 30.