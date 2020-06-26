Mamata Urges Centre Not to Start International Flights to State, Caps Price of Covid-19 Treatment & Testing

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said she would write a letter to the Centre to stop domestic flights till July 31 to Kolkata from those states where the number of COVID-19 cases are high.

Addressing a press conference at the state secretariat, Banerjee said those travelling by flights are not properly screened at the airports, leading to an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases. "Recently I came to know that a few COVID-19 patients came from Chennai and were not properly screened at the airport. Later, they got themselves admitted at the Boro Ma Hospital in Midnapore),” she said, adding it is unfortunate that proper screening is not happening.

"I am planning to write a letter to the Centre to stop domestic flights to Kolkata till July 31 from those states where the number of COVID-19 cases are high," she said. "As far as foreign flights are concerned, we will send a letter to the Centre to stop the service as of now. If they want to go ahead with their plan, then I think they should allow one flight in a month by strictly following all safety norms. These steps need to be done to contain the spread of the virus.”

On metro train service, Banerjee said they can be resumed from July 31 on conditional basis and only if they allow limited passengers (50%) as per the seats. No standing will be allowed, she added.

On private public transport systems like buses and mini buses, Banerjee said they will not be allowed to increase the fare. "We have decided to give them a financial package of Rs 15,000 for three months so that they can resume the service from July 31 without increasing the fare," she added.

Banerjee said the price of coronavirus treatment in private hospitals has been capped and cost of testing been restricted to Rs 2,250. She also said the cost of PPE kits should not exceed Rs 1,000 per day.