Bengal Conman Arrested for Defrauding People of Rs 3,000 Crores in Online Job Racket

In probably the biggest cyber fraud case in the country, Bareilly police have uncovered a huge scam being operated by West Bengal based Manzurul Islam, who has reportedly duped people from all over the country of ₹3000 crores. Officials from the state’s cybercrime wing stated the money obtained through cyber fraud was transferred in the form of crypto-currency/virtual currency to nations such as China, Malaysia, and the Philippines.

Reportedly, the Manzurul’s gang took advantage of the job crisis during the corona period when many lost their livelihoods and opportunities were scarce. The gang promised employment to jobseekers citing big names like Amazon, Flipkart and e-Wallet and duped them of their money in the process.

Superintendent of police (SP), cybercrime headquarters in Lucknow, Triveni Singh said the accused was arrested in connection with a fraud of ₹2.1 lakh committed with a woman in Bareilly in October 2021. According to Singh, the victim received a message advertising an online part-time job and was directed to a WhatsApp number and then to an app after clicking on a link.

According to him, the woman was then instructed to click on a link and register for the job for a charge of merely $100. He went on to say that the woman was then offered $200 in exchange for investing $100 and that an e-wallet was created for her.

Nearly several days, the woman continued to invest money and eventually learned that she had been duped out of over ₹2 lakh. According to the SP, fraudsters used to send bulk text messages to mobile phone numbers, and several lakh people across India were victims of the scam. He claimed that the entire sum was converted into cryptocurrency after the wallets were created. In addition, the money was also transferred through various trusts, firms, and companies.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.