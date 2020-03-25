Bengal Converts State-Run Hospital Into Covid-19 Isolation, Treatment Facility
The hospital which has 2,200 beds started discharging its patients and stopped taking new cases after the West Bengal government decided to convert it into a coronavirus treatment facility.
File photo of Calcutta Medical College and Hospital in West Bengal capital Kolkata.
Kolkata: The West Bengal government has started discharging patients from a state-run hospital and stopped admitting new ones to the institute to convert the entire facility into an isolation and treatment centre for people suspected to be infected with coronavirus, a senior health official said on Wednesday.
"From Tuesday, we have started discharging patients who are in better condition from Medical College Hospital, Kolkata. We have also stopped admitting new patients, especially those who are pregnant and are referring them to other hospitals.
"This is as per the state government's plan to convert the entire hospital, which has 2,200 beds, into an isolation and treatment centre for persons suspected to be infected with the coronavirus," he said.
Another official of the health department said the step was taken as part of the state government's preparedness to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
"We plan to keep high-risk COVID-19 patients at a dedicated hospital. There are several things to be done and we are working on them," he said.
