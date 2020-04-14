'Bengal Could See Mumbai-like Virus Spread Sans Field Intervention, Random Tests in Vulnerable Areas'

Kolkata: With a sharp rise in the number of COVID-19 cases across the country, the director of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)-National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases (NICED) stressed for field intervention wherein more people would undergo tests in vulnerable areas as demarcated by the government in West Bengal to come up with a clearer picture.

Stating that Bengal is a populous state with the third-highest population density in the country, ICMR-NICED Director Dr Shanta Dutta said the number of tests being conducted in the state is not sufficient.

Dr Dutta said last week, NICED received less samples for testing in West Bengal, but now more are coming. “The samples we received last week didn’t even cross the double-digit figure.

Dr Dutta said it is important for the Mamata Banerjee government to follow the sixth version of the ICMR guidelines and strategy to contain the spread of the virus.

“Initially, tests were restricted to symptomatic patients. In the sixth version, it is very clearly mentioned that not only symptomatic patients, but also those who are suffering from even mild influenza should be tested for COVID-19.”

He said the health authorities need to do door-to door random tests in demarcated vulnerable areas in Bengal. “I want to clarify that testing only symptomatic persons who are visiting the hospitals will not do,” he said.

“During ‘field intervention’ in demarcated areas, the state government should ensure that no one should come out of their houses unless it is very urgent. Ideally, people should get items of daily needs at their door step and the government should make elaborate arrangements. This is all there in the ICMR guidelines. Those, who will flout rules, should be punished as per law. The government must adhere to these guidelines to prevent the virus from spreading,” Dr Dutta said.

She said if the authorities fail to adopt the new strategy of ‘field intervention’, the situation will go out of control in Bengal like it happened in Mumbai and Delhi.

When asked about concerns regarding shortage of testing kits in Bengal, Dr Dutta refused to comment on the matter.

“We have nearly 27,000 kits in stock. I have distributed 7,500 kits to other government medical colleges in Bengal and some more kits in Odisha and Andamans. We hope as and when required, we will get more supply from ICMR,” she said.

