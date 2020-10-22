Bengal Doctors Compose Theme Songs for Durga Puja to Honour 'Corona Warriors'

Despite working for hours during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, doctors in West Bengal have come together to compose their theme song for the festive season. Several doctors, associated with different hospitals and nursing homes, never missed an opportunity to spend an evening together after their duty hours to sing the songs composed by them for this year's Durga Puja.

Various doctors from the state including Dr Ayan Kumar Nath, Dr Manishi Bhattacharya, Dr. Anirban Dutta, Dr Arkadip Das, Dr Dipankar Mukherjee and Dr Siddhartha Shankar Roy have dedicatedly their services to treat critical patients every day in times of the coronavirus crisis. Dr Roy, fondly known as 'Sidhu', besides being a doctor, is a lead vocalist at one the first professional rock bands in the state - 'Cactus' - and also heads the team of doctors composing theme songs for Durga Puja.

West Bengal is known for one of the best theme Durga Pujas around the world and maintaining the tradition this year as well, for the 'Master Da Srishti Sangha Puja Club at Kestopur', near the Kolkata Airport, the six doctors have composed songs to narrate the challenges faced by the 'Corona Warriors' while working at hospitals.

Speaking to the News18, Secretary of the club, Shimul Majumdar, said that a group of six doctors have united to compose songs based on doctors to thank them for risking their lives amid the pandemic. "This year through our Durga Puja, we want to honor all the doctors across the world who are leading from the front while treating patients in the time of Corona. The entire community in the world should be thankful to doctors and health care workers. Without caring about the risk factor, away from families for days, the way they are serving the people is highly commendable. Therefore, this year we have decided to honor them through theme songs on doctors, which are composed by a group of six doctors," he said.

"There are a couple of songs and all have been dedicated to Covid Warriors by the doctors. We have also engaged handicraft and 'patua' artists (who suffered due to Cyclone Amphan and Covid-19) from Cooch Behar, Burdwan, Malda, and Midnapore to decorate our puja pandals," he added.

Commemorating the doctors for composing songs for Durga Puja, Majumdar said that all the songs had come out excellent will be played every day during the festive season. "All of them - despite their busy schedules – performed like a professional singers. I am sure people will like their songs," he said.

The West Bengal Doctors’ Forum (WBDF) claimed that out of nearly 515 nationwide casualties of doctors who succumbed to the Covid-19 infection, 51 belonged to the state. In same context, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) had tweeted, "#IMA dedicates the sacrifice of 515 Indian #Doctors in the fight against #COVID19 pandemic to the nation. We salute these #martyrs. We salute all the nurses and the healthcare workers who sacrificed their lives as well."

Recently, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held a meeting with the Puja Committee members to discuss various issues related to Durga Puja. While expressing concern over less collection of donations due to the pandemic, she announced a grant of Rs 50,000 each to nearly 30,000 puja committees across the state.

Last year, the amount was Rs 25,000 but this year due to various issues faced in organising Durga Puja amid coronavirus scare, the chief minister decided to double the amount for the committees.

The grant was given to promote the cultural and traditional legacy of Durga Puja in the state, with a focus on community development. The announcement is likely to cost the public exchequer around Rs 140 crore.

Mamata asked all the puja committee members to strictly follow the Covid-19 protocols to prevent the virus from spreading during the festivity.