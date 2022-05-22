Bengal Education Minister Interrogated for 4 Hours by CBI on Appointment of Daughter

West Bengal minister Paresh Adhikari was interrogated for the third consecutive day on Saturday on the ’illegal” appointment of his daughter, an official of the investigating agency said. He was interrogated for four hours during which he was asked questions about the appointment of his daughter Ankita as a primary school teacher, the official said.

Adhikari, who is the minister of state for education, submitted documents which he had brought with him. During the interrogation he was asked to give names of all those who had ”helped” him in getting his daughter’s appointment as a primary teacher.

”He was asked about the various calls he had made from his mobile phone regarding his daughter Ankita’s appointment. He was also asked to write down the names of all those whom he had approached for the purpose,” the official told PTI. Like in the earlier grilling sessions, the entire interrogation process was videographed, he added.

Adhikari had reached the CBI office around 10.35 AM with a file, which sources close to him said contained several important documents related to the appointment. Calcutta High Court had on Friday dismissed Ankita Adhikari from her job in a government-aided school and asked her to return the salary she had drawn during her 41-month tenure as a teacher.

CBI sources said that the central agency’s sleuths may call Ankita Adhikari for questioning next week. The Mekliganj MLA was questioned for over nine hours on Friday and nearly four hours on Thursday night by the central agency in connection with the appointment of his daughter as a teacher on the complaint of a candidate who scored more in the qualifying examination but did not get a job.

