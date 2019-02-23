Bengal Engineer Threatened for Writing 'No to War' on Social Media

An engineer posted in West Bengal's Paschim Medinipur district was threatened for a social media post where he condemned war, police said on Friday."Dipayan Dhar, a civil engineer working here was threatened by a group of people on Wednesday in Amtala area," an officer of Kotwali Police Station said.He said that the engineer wrote that there 'should be no war' and he vouched for peace."Senior police officers met him in person and assured him of safety. An investigation is going on as the accused people have not been identified yet," the police official added.In the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF troopers were killed on February 14, a sense of rage and anger is prevailing across the country.