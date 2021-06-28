Bengal Extends Covid Curbs Till July 15 But With Relaxations: Salons, Gyms Can Open. Check List Here

The Bengal government has extended Covid-19 restrictions till 15 July with fresh relaxations in some sectors, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced on Monday.

Here’s what is opened up:

• Private and government buses have been allowed, along with auto rickshaw with 50% seating capacity. However, vaccination of drivers and other staff has been made mandatory along with face masks.

• Saloons and beauty parlours may operate between 11 am and 6 pm with 50% seating capacity and maintenance of Covid hygiene. Employees must be vaccinated first.

• Shops in market places may remain open between 6 am to 12 noon. General shops can remain open between 11 am to 8 pm.

• Gyms can operate between 6am to 10 am and 4pm to 8 pm.

• Night curfew except for emergency services to remain effective.

• Local train services to remain shut.

• Restrictions on public gatherings, including at marriage ceremonies will stay.

