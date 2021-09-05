Bengal Forest Department Employee Killed in Bison Attack in Alipurduar

A forest department official was mauled to death by a bison in West Bengal’s Alipurduar district, police said on Sunday. The incident happened at Malangi in Madarihat area of the Jaldapara forest division on Saturday evening when four forest department employees were attacked by the animal, a police officer said.

“They were patrolling the area and the bison suddenly attacked them. Gautam Karji could not run away, while three others managed to escape from the spot," he said.

The man was seriously injured in the attack and taken to Madarihat Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, the officer said. The Karji’s body was sent to Alipurduar district hospital for postmortem examination, he added.

