Bengal Forest Department to Celebrate 25th Birthday of Raja, the Royal Bengal Tiger

On Monday, the West Bengal Zoo Authority and Jaldapara wildlife division of the state forest department celebrated the 25th birth anniversary of Raja—the Royal Bengal Tiger. Currently, Raja is lodged at South Khairbari Leopard Rehabilitation Centre under Jaldapara Forest division in Dooars. Across the state in all the zoos, Raja is the oldest surviving tiger and hails from Sunderbans.

Generally, a tiger has an average lifespan of 8-10 years and maximum is 15 years. Whereas, in captivity, the lifespan of a tiger increases to 18-20 years. But Raja’s age has been determined by the veterinary team as roughly 25 years as of now.

In August 2008, Raja was rescued from Sajnekhali Tiger Reserve. In a crocodile attack at the tiger reserve, Raja lost a part of his left hindlimb and was treated in Alipore Zoo hospital. Just after a few days on August 23, 2008, Raja was shifted to South Khairbari Rescue centre.

After shifting to the rescue centre, Raja was under the care of doctor Pralay Mandal and wildlife guard Partha Sarathi Sinha. After nine months of clinical effects and treatment Raja was able to walk.

Jyotipriya Mallick, state forest minister said, “The success story of Raja from the day he was brought to South Khairbari has been perceived synonymous with the success story of the facility that presently houses 21 leopards and the solitary Royal Bengal.”

The department has created two short videos focusing on the life of Raja. The videos will be shared on the Facebook page of West Bengal Zoo Authority (WBZA), South Khairbari and Jaldapara National Park.

On the birthday celebrations, there will be a memorial function at South Khairbari adhering to COVID-19 norms with all zoo staff across the state.

The department is conducting an online quiz on tigers and an online drawing competition for children. Participants can upload their paintings on the official website- www.jaldapara national park.org.

