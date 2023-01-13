Bengal Gears Up for Gangasagar Mela; Devotees, Saints Arrive All The Way From Jharkhand, MP, UP

As West Bengal gears up for its highly awaited mini Gangasagar Mela, devotees and saints are arriving from several other states, apart from within Bengal. Sanyasis (saints) and others who hold faith in the spiritual event, are arriving from states like Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

If one crosses Eden Garden in Kolkata, they would spot a diverse crowd of devotees headed for the fair at Babughat. Men and women could be seen dressed up and lakhs of naga saints throng streets in the hope of auspiciousness. The Gangasagar Mela will take place on January 15, 2023.

The fair is being organized after two years due to the pandemic. This has prompted more than usual crowd and as far as the eyesight goes, one can spot vibrant images of light and devotion.

A group of Sanyasi (Saints) and Naga Sanyasi (Naked Saints) assembled and in Bengal. Despite being a little lesser than the Kumbh Mela, which sees the largest crowd of Naga Saints, the mini Gangasagar festival also saw a decent crowd.

Gangasagar Mela, one of the most sacred pilgrimages in Hinduism this year has seen more and more engagements. Helipad for the fair, besides massive pilgrim accommodations, numbers of washroom, multiple control rooms, numerous CCTV installments, along with thousands of policemen looking after the fair and assisting pilgrims, are some of the arrangements put in place.

During Makar Sankranti, devotees assemble at Gangasagar or Babughat to earn the holiness. According the mythology, Sanyasis are considered as means of attaining God. In the process of conquering divinity, they leave their materialistic pleasures and follow the path of truth and religion conviction. They are usually seen wearing red, yellow or saffron coloured clothes.

Naga sanyasis also follow the same route but they take a U-turn when it comes to dressing. They walk around completely naked, wrapped in dirt or ashes. Naga means ‘naked’.

Naga sanyasis give importance to nature and its natural state. They believe that a man is born naked, and that is normal. By imbibing this sentiment, Naga sanyasi are always naked. Naga sanyasis remain naked throughout their lives irrespective of place or weather. They consider themselves as messengers of God. They have a big knot on their head, trident and sword.

Tarak Dutta, a devotee coming to the fair for last 30 years uttered with hope, “Every year I visit the place just to chat with Saints. It’s give me peace from inside. Their stories, their chanting, blessing uplift me from both inside and outside.”

Usually, male saints dominate the Gangasagar mela but this year the number of female saints surprised everyone. Lakshmi Mondal, a saint said, “For achieving divinity and purity, I become a saint. The struggle is hard but the inner peace is above all.”

Keeping in mind the large number of Hindi-speaking pilgrims visiting the Gangasagar Mela, the West Bengal government has made special arrangements to have all signposts, banners and hoardings written in Hindi also so that they do not face any inconvenience during their stay.

