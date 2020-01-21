Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Bengal Girl Alleges Rape Attempt after Father Refused Donation for Local Fair

The men allegedly demanded Rs 1,000 as a donation from the girl's family for 'Poush Mela' in the area. However, when her father refused to give the money, they vandalised their house and allegedly tried to rape her, police said.

PTI

Updated:January 21, 2020, 9:19 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Bengal Girl Alleges Rape Attempt after Father Refused Donation for Local Fair
Representative image.

Baruipur: A group of men allegedly tried to rape a class 7 student in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district after her family refused to donate Rs 1,000 for a local fair, police said. The incident happened in Baruipur police station area's Nabagram village, they said.

The men allegedly demanded Rs 1,000 as a donation from the girl's family for 'Poush Mela' in the area. However, when her father refused to give the money, they vandalised their house and allegedly tried to rape her, police said.

Police said they are investigating the matter, however, there are suspicions about the allegations. No one has yet been arrested, they said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram