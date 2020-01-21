Bengal Girl Alleges Rape Attempt after Father Refused Donation for Local Fair

Baruipur: A group of men allegedly tried to rape a class 7 student in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district after her family refused to donate Rs 1,000 for a local fair, police said. The incident happened in Baruipur police station area's Nabagram village, they said.

The men allegedly demanded Rs 1,000 as a donation from the girl's family for 'Poush Mela' in the area. However, when her father refused to give the money, they vandalised their house and allegedly tried to rape her, police said.

Police said they are investigating the matter, however, there are suspicions about the allegations. No one has yet been arrested, they said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.