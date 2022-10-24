Bengal Girl Prevents Her Marriage by Dialing Childline; Dreams of Becoming Nurse

A timely phone call to Childline by a 15-year-old girl from a remote village in West Bengal’s Purulia district helped the teenager prevent her marriage. Purnima Lohar (name changed) from Kashipur area, a member of a local ’Kanyashree’ club that creates awareness on social evils, knew well that 18 years was the legal age for getting married.

Lohar said she had also learnt about the ills of child marriage from Asha and UNICEF trainers during her frequent visits to an Anganwadi centre at Dobapara, 260 km from Kolkata.

A few months ago, upon realising that she could soon be a victim, too, the girl had quickly dialled 1098 and informed Childline that her parents were forcibly marrying her off despite her wish to continue studies and become a nurse. ”

As soon as I called Child Helpline, someone sought my name, address and other details. Administrative and police officials then visited my home and persuaded my parents not to marry me off as I was a minor,” Lohar told .

